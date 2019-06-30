finanzen.net
27.01.2020 22:15
VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-227-5837 (domestic) or 647-689-4064 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on February 20, 2020 until midnight ET on February 27, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the passcode 6555717.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the "Investors section of the Companys website, www.viciproperties.com, on February 20, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Companys website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

