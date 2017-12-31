+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018 22:15
VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 2, 2018 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-393-4306 (domestic) or 734-385-2616 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on August 3, 2018 until midnight ET on August 10, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 6687699.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the "Investors section of the Companys website, www.viciproperties.com, on August 3, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Companys website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrahs and Ballys, which prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

