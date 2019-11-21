finanzen.net
21.11.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Notes

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiaries VICI Properties L.P. (the "Operating Partnership) and VICI Note Co. Inc. (the "Co-Issuer and, together with the Operating Partnership, the "Issuers) have priced their offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes) and $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes and, together with the 2026 Notes, the "Notes) at a price equal to 100% of face value. The offering size of $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Notes represents an upsize from the previously announced offering size of $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount. The 2026 Notes will mature on December 1, 2026 and the 2029 Notes will mature on December 1, 2029.

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of Notes to refinance the existing $1.55 billion asset-level real estate mortgage financing secured by the real estate assets associated with Caesars Palace Las Vegas (the CPLV CMBS), pay certain fees and expenses and consummate certain other previously announced transactions.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis by certain of VICIs subsidiaries.

The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the U.S. pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the U.S. pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as Amended (the "Securities Act).

The sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on November 26, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 24 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,200 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Penn National Gaming, Inc. and Hard Rock International. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "guidance, "intends, "plans, "projects, and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Companys control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important factors that may affect the Companys business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

01.11.19VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere VICI Properties News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Durchbruch bei der Alzheimerforschung?
TecDAX: Zwei Neuaufnahmen möglich
Nordex setzt aufs Ausland
Einstiegsmöglichkeit bei der Aktie des Online-Tickethändlers?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - EMA50 Stunde
Bayer  Vor nächster Abwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Am saubersten putzt die elektrische Acht-Euro-Zahnbürste
So ändert George Soros seine Anlagestrategie
Schnäppchen-Handy am Black Friday finden? Das müssen Sie beachten
Wohnungsbau in Deutschland hat seinen Zenit überschritten

News von

Wasserstoff-Aktie ITM Power hebt ab. Was ist da los?
Gewinngiganten: Die profitabelsten Konzerne der Welt - das sind unsere sechs Favoriten
Altersvorsorge in Gefahr: Pensionskasse der Steuerberater ist am Ende - Weitere Pleiten drohen
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie stürzt ab: So will Merz den Konzern retten - was Anleger wissen sollten
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus

Attacken gegen McDonald's-Belegschaft in den USA - Mitarbeiter klagen. Amazons 'Dash-Regal' bestellt automatisch Artikel nach. Delta bekräftigt Interesse an Alitalia. Teurer Deal: PayPal kauft Prämienplattform Honey. Technische Störung bei Netflix behoben. Xerox will Kauf von HP nicht aufgeben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächelt -- thyssenkrupp streicht Dividende und erwartet höhere Verluste -- Aus für deutschen Reisekonzern Thomas Cook -- VW, Airbus, BVB, PUMA im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:19 Uhr
Einfach europaweit in Immobilien investieren - mit nur einem Fonds
Sonstiges
22:08 Uhr
Nach Türkei-Vorstoß: Nächste europäische Notenbank deckt sich mit Gold ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
NEL ASAA0B733
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
K+S AGKSAG88
Allianz840400