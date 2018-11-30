finanzen.net
24.06.2019 12:10
Bewerten
(0)

VICI Properties Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 90,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company expects that it will issue and sell 30,000,000 shares directly to the underwriters at closing and that the underwriters will purchase 60,000,000 shares related to the forward sale agreements described below. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 13,500,000 shares.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Company expects to enter into forward sale agreements with each of BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (or their respective affiliates) (the "forward purchasers) with respect to 60,000,000 shares of common stock. In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 60,000,000 shares that will be delivered in the offering.

Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement under certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon full physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than approximately 15 months following the completion of the offering, an aggregate of 60,000,000 shares of common stock to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will initially be the public offering price less the underwriting discount and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

The Company will receive proceeds from its direct sale of 30,000,000 shares of common stock in the offering, but it will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers or their affiliates. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from its direct sale of shares in the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisitions of the JACK Cincinnati Casino, the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, the Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville and the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, and for general business purposes, including the acquisition and improvement of other properties, capital expenditures, working capital and the repayment of indebtedness.

The Company expects to use any cash proceeds that it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to fund a portion of its recently announced transaction with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and for general business purposes, including the acquisition and improvement of other properties, capital expenditures, working capital and the repayment of indebtedness.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and a related prospectus relating to such offering and the accompanying base prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 (email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com); Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, (telephone: (800) 503-4611 or email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com); Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 (email: prospectus@morganstanley.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 23 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,200 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "guidance, "intends, "plans, "projects, and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Companys control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Companys business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include, among others, risks related to the method of settlement of the Companys forward sale agreements, and the form and amount of proceeds of such settlement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere VICI Properties News
Anzeige

Inside

Alphabet  Ein steiniger Weg
Vontobel: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
DZ BANK - Altbewährte Währungs-Strategien - Ein Börsenprofi gewährt Einblicke
Eine Gebührenstruktur ohne Kleingedrucktes
DAX-Future: Neue Marken
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Daimler, Lufthansa und Deutsche Bank im Blick
DAX Ausblick: Die Woche der Entscheidungen?
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.130 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen etwas fester -- Daimler-Aktie: Gewinnwarnung -- Lufthansa mit neuer Dividendenpolitik -- Investoren wollen METRO übernehmen -- MorphoSys, VW, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus

Apple wehrt sich vor EU-Kommission gegen Spotify-Vorwürfe. RWE-Aktie nach HSBC-Abstufung unter Druck. Bitcoin hält sich in Sichtweite zu 11.000 US-Dollar - Facebooks Libra im Fokus. Trump kündigt neue Sanktionen gegen den Iran an. Deutsche Bank besteht ersten Teil von US-Stresstest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 25 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA suchen Verbündete gegen den Iran. Sollte sich Deutschland einer solchen Allianz anschließen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:54 Uhr
DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen etwas fester -- Daimler-Aktie: Gewinnwarnung -- Lufthansa mit neuer Dividendenpolitik -- Investoren wollen METRO übernehmen -- MorphoSys, VW, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:25 Uhr
Daimler-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung tiefrot: Ergebnisprognose eingedampft
Ausland
12:16 Uhr
Ausblick auf FedEx-Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Scout24 AGA12DM8
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400