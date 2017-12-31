finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung zu Aktienanleihen ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen +++-w-
17.09.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

VICI Properties Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2875 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018. The dividend will be payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2018.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrahs and Ballys, which prioritize customer loyalty and value through great service, superior products and constant innovation. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "guidance, "intends, "plans, "projects, and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Companys control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Companys business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.05.18
Caesars Entertainment to sell real estate assets to Vici properties (Market Watch)
09.05.18
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, Vici Properties Announce Letter Of Intent For Asset Sale, Lease Amendments (Reuters Business)
07.05.18
BRIEF-VICI Properties To Appoint Diana Cantor As Independent Director (Reuters Business)
30.04.18
BRIEF-VICI Properties Says Unit Entered Into Interest Rate Swap Transactions (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere VICI Properties News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Presse über Scalable Capital
Tesla-Killer mit fulminanten Börsengang! Anleger setzen jetzt vermehrt auf diese E-Auto-Aktie aus China!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK  Fundamentale Analyse  Fundamentale Einschätzung zu Konjunktur und Kapitalmärkten
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Apple  Rally unverändert intakt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  CAC 40 konsolidiert in Widerstandszone
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.200 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die neue Grundsteueridee basiert nur auf der Fläche
Warum die Notenbank den 100-Euro-Schein schrumpft
Darum wird ein Dienstwagen jetzt noch lukrativer
New Work sagt Ihnen, welcher Schreibtisch heute der Ihre ist
Auch ohne Provision kann ich schlechte Beratung bekommen

News von

Und raus: Drei DAX-Aktien, die Anleger verkaufen sollten
Wirecard-Aktie vor dem Dax-Aufstieg: Warum Anleger jetzt auf der Hut sein sollten
Das sind die fünf heißesten DAX-Aktien für den Herbst
Top-Dividenden: Update 2018 - Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken
Dax schließt im Minus - Handelsstreit belastet

News von

Warum Trumps Politik jetzt Tesla zum Verhängnis wird
Trotz Krise: Jetzt könnte ein guter Zeitpunkt sein um in Schwellenländer zu investieren, sagen Experten
Die Vorstellung der neuen iPhones von Apple war eine der enttäuschendsten in der Geschichte der Unternehmens
Jeff Bezos erklärt die "geheime Zutat" für den Erfolg von Amazon
Die Milliarden des Zara-Gründers haben seinen Heimatort komplett verändert - so sieht es dort aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow leichter -- H&M steigert überraschend Umsatz -- Trump will neue Eskalation: 200-Milliarden-Zölle auf China-Importe -- Linde, Henkel, Credit Suisse, BMW im Fokus

Deutsche Bank könnte wegen Brexit Werte nach Frankfurt verlagern. Knorr-Bremse will im vierten Quartal an die Börse gehen. Wirecard plant Angebot von kleinen Krediten über App. EZB stellt neue 100- und 200-Euro-Scheine vor. BMW ruft in China 139 000 Autos zurück. Deutsche Post schafft neuen Bereich für internationales Paketgeschäft. Twitter-Aktie tiefrot: Analyse belastet Kurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Parteien in Deutschland streiten sich um einen möglichen Militäreinsatz in Syrien. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow leichter -- H&M steigert überraschend Umsatz -- Trump will neue Eskalation: 200-Milliarden-Zölle auf China-Importe -- Linde, Henkel, Credit Suisse, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
Twitter-Aktie schließt tiefrot: Analyse belastet Kurs
Ausland
21:56 Uhr
Von Tesla-Chef Musk beschimpfter Taucher reicht Klage in den USA ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403