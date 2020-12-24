  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Das Online-Depot von BANX Broker im Check! Hier mehr erfahren +++-w-
24.12.2020 14:30

VICI Properties Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement with Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians related to Caesars Southern Indiana

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that, in connection with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians ("EBCI) agreement to acquire the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana from Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: CZR) ("Caesars), the Company has agreed to enter into a triple-net lease agreement with EBCI with respect to the real property associated with Caesars Southern Indiana. In addition, as part of this transaction, the parties have agreed to negotiate a right of first refusal ("ROFR) for VICI Properties on the real property associated with the development of a new casino resort in Danville, Virginia.

Initial total annual rent under the lease with EBCI will be $32.5 million and the rent coverage ratio in the first year after closing is expected to be above 2.2x. The lease will have an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year tenant renewal options. The tenants obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by EBCI.

Annual base rent payments under the Companys Regional Master Lease with Caesars will be reduced by $32.5 million upon completion of EBCIs acquisition of the operations of Caesars Southern Indiana and the execution of the lease between EBCI and VICI. The property is expected to retain the Caesars brand name and to continue to be a part of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program per the terms of a licensing agreement negotiated between EBCI and Caesars.

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, "This transaction provides additional tenant diversification and continues to build VICIs embedded growth pipeline while allowing Caesars to further their strategic objectives in Indiana. After only 3 years of real estate investment management, VICI has the most tenants of any gaming REIT. Were thrilled to welcome EBCI as our sixth gaming tenant and look forward to a long partnership as they expand into commercial gaming.

Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the EBCI, said, "We have been operating in partnership with Caesars for over 20 years at our Harrahs Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrahs Cherokee Valley River properties and are excited to form a relationship with VICI as we begin to expand our gaming portfolio outside of North Carolina.

The transactions referenced herein are subject to customary regulatory and other approvals (and, with respect to the ROFR, negotiation of definitive documentation and applicable regulatory and other governmental approvals) and are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising 47 million square feet and features approximately 18,000 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos, Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "guidance, "intends, "plans, "projects, and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Companys control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in general economic conditions, including low consumer confidence, unemployment levels, and depressed real estate pricing resulting from the severity and duration of any downturn in the U.S. or global economy (including stemming from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 and changes in economic conditions as a result of the public health emergency caused by COVID-19); risks that the pending transaction may not be consummated on the terms or timeframes contemplated, or at all; the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions set forth in the definitive transaction documents, including the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the governmental and regulatory approvals and consents required to consummate the pending transaction, or other delays or impediments to completing this transaction; the ability of the applicable parties to obtain the financing necessary to complete the transactions on the terms expected or at all; disruptions to the real property and operations of the subject property during the pendency of the closing of the pending transactions; and risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the pending transaction (including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments). Important risk factors that may affect the Companys business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
30.11.20
Was Analysten von der VICI Properties-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
30.10.20
VICI Properties zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.10.20
Ausblick: VICI Properties mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
VICI Properties: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
VICI Properties-Aktie: Was Analysten von VICI Properties erwarten (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Mai 2020: Experten empfehlen VICI Properties-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
02.05.20
VICI Properties gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
April 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur VICI Properties-Aktie (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VICI Properties nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

30.11.20Was Analysten von der VICI Properties-Aktie erwarten
Weitere VICI Properties News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital wünscht ein frohes Weihnachtsfest und einen erfolgreichen Start für Ihre Finanzen in 2021
Ausblick 2021: Das sind die 20 Trends für das neue Börsenjahr
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Essenslieferanten weiter auf Erfolgskurs
EuropeFX: EU setzt Brexit-Frist fest, BoJ überlegt überdenken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor im Performancevergleich
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Bei CD Projekt fallen die Weihnachtsferien wohl aus
Jetzt im Magazin: Behavioral Finance - ein Weg zum besseren Anlegen
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie viele alte Handys haben Sie in der Schublade?
Mit diesen Last-Minute-Geschenken von Aldi, Lidl und Co retten Sie das Fest
Was Anleger aus dem Corona-Jahr 2020 lernen sollten
Das ist die entscheidende Botschaft
Norwegerinnen haben es besser

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Morgan Stanley - So hoch kann die Plug Power-Aktie steigen
Alibaba-Aktie: Warum der Titel vor einem starken Comeback stehen könnte
Siemens-Energy-Aktie bricht aus: Was jetzt in dem Titel steckt
Millionenschwere Insidertransaktionen bei Rheinmetall, Qiagen und 7C Solarparken
DAX im Plus: Hoffnungen auf Brexit-Einigung verhelfen Europas Börsen zu Plus

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Plus in Weihnachtspause -- Auslieferung von BioNTech-Impfstoff beginnt -- Musk wollte Tesla an Apple verkaufen -- Daimler, Siemens Energy, Lufthansa im Fokus

Trump legt Veto gegen den Verteidigungshaushalt ein. Nikola-Aktie bricht nach Auftragsstornierung zweistellig ein. Genehmigung für AstraZeneca-Impfstoff in Großbritannien beantragt. Heidelberger Druck verkauft Grundstück an Immobilienentwickler VGP. Kanada erlaubt Einsatz von Modernas Corona-Impfstoff. LG und Magna gründen Gemeinschaftsfirma für E-Mobilität. Stimmung der US-Verbraucher verbessert sich im Dezember.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus sollen am 27. Dezember starten. Haben Sie vor sich impfen zu lassen, wenn es so weit ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen