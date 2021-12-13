  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen BVT Zweitmarktportfolio II. Dieser Fonds bietet Ihnen Zugang zu einem breit gestreuten Engagement am Zweitmarkt für geschlossene Immobilienbeteiligungen.Jetzt informieren! -w-
13.12.2021 23:55

VICI Properties Inc. Enters Into Agreements Relating to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or "VICI or the "Company) announced today that, in connection with MGM Resorts Internationals ("MGM Resorts) (NYSE: MGM) agreement to sell the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino (the "Mirage), located in Las Vegas, NV, to Hard Rock International ("Hard Rock), VICI has agreed to enter into a new separate lease with Hard Rock related to the operations of the Mirage (the "Mirage Lease) and also enter into an amendment to the Master Lease to be made by and between VICI Properties and MGM Resorts (the "MGM Master Lease).

The transaction:

  • Further expands VICIs existing partnership with Hard Rock as they acquire the operations of The Mirage in Las Vegas
  • Provides VICI the opportunity to potentially invest up to $1.5 billion in the redevelopment of The Mirage, and
  • Diversifies VICIs Las Vegas tenant roster to four tenant relationships, upon closing of all pending transactions.

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, "We are thrilled to continue to help our tenants achieve mutually beneficial objectives. By working collaboratively with MGM Resorts to sell the Mirage operations we are able to grow our pre-existing partnership with Hard Rock as they expand their gaming operations onto the Las Vegas strip, the most economically productive street in America.

The lease between VICI Properties and Hard Rock related to the operations of the Mirage will have initial annual base rent of $90 million with other economic terms substantially the same as the MGM Master Lease, including a base term of 25-years with three 10-year tenant renewal options, escalation of 2.0% per annum (with escalation of the greater of 2.0% and CPI, capped at 3.0%, beginning in lease year 11) and minimum capital expenditure requirements of 1.0% of annual net revenue.

Additionally, subject to certain conditions, VICI Properties may fund an up to $1.5 billion redevelopment plan of the Mirage through VICIs Partner Property Growth Fund. Specific terms of the redevelopment and related funding remain under discussion and subject to final documentation between VICI and Hard Rock.

VICI Properties has also agreed, in accordance with, and as contemplated by, the terms of the MGM Master Lease, to amend the MGM Master Lease to account for MGMs divestiture of the operations of the Mirage, which will result in a reduction of the initial annual base rent under the MGM Master Lease by $90 million.

The transactions referenced herein are expected to be completed in the second half of 2022 and are subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and the closing of VICIs previously announced pending acquisition of MGP. VICIs acquisition of MGP is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 27 gaming facilities comprising over 46 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For more information, please visit www.viciproperties.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "assumes, "believes, "estimates, "expects, "guidance, "intends, "plans, "projects, and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Companys control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in general economic conditions, including low consumer confidence, unemployment levels, and depressed real estate pricing resulting from the severity and duration of any downturn in the U.S. or global economy (including stemming from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 and changes in economic conditions as a result of the public health emergency caused by COVID-19); risks that the pending transactions may not be consummated on the terms or timeframes contemplated, or at all; the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions set forth in the definitive transaction documents, including the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the governmental and regulatory approvals and consents required to consummate the pending transactions, or other delays or impediments to completing these transactions; the ability of the applicable parties to obtain the financing necessary to complete the transactions on the terms expected or at all; disruptions to the real property and operations of the subject property during the pendency of the closing of the pending transactions; and risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the pending transaction (including any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments). Important risk factors that may affect the Companys business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VICI Properties nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

15.11.213 Reasons VICI Properties Can Easily Afford Its High-Yield Dividend
09.12.21Vici Properties Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
13.12.21VICI Properties Inc. Enters Into Agreements Relating to the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
Weitere VICI Properties News
Werbung

Trading-News

Weihnachtsrally voraus? DAX-Strategien für den Jahreswechsel
Allgeier hilft bei der digitalen Transformation
Starbucks schließt Filialen in China
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Continental, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Ethenea: Marktkommentar
Vergleich: Die Krypto-ETPs auf wikifolio.com
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

28.000.000.000.000 Dollar  Die Welt versinkt in neuen Schulden
Hoffnung für Deutschlands Mieter  es naht das Ende der Preis-Eskapaden
Inflation von 5 Prozent über Jahre? Ein Indikator spricht klar dafür
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Gnadenloser Tech-Verriss und die ehrlichste deutsche Aktie

News von

Daimler Truck, Daimler, Traton und VW: Vier Pkw- und Lkw-Aktien im Anlage-Check
DAX im Minus: Anleger vor Fed-Entscheid auf Richtungssuche
Biontech-Aktie: Chance auf 33 Prozent Seitwärtsrendite bis März
Goldpreis: Optimismus und Open Interest auf Talfahrt
Tesla-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Das spricht für weiter fallende Kurse

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- US-Handel endet nach Fed-Entscheid im Plus -- Neuer Vertrag für Telekom-Chef -- Eli Lilly hebt Ausblick an -- Rekordjahr bei Zeiss -- Tesla, Bayer, Daimler Truck, Elmos im Fokus

Dermapharm baut mit Übernahme Cannabis-Geschäft aus. Generali setzt sich neue Mittelfristziele und will Dividende erhöhen. EU-Behörde empfiehlt Booster mit Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff nach zwei Monaten. China nimmt offenbar Vermögen von Evergrande-Gründer unter die Lupe. Investoren setzen Wizz Air wegen Gewerkschaftsverbots unter Druck. Südzucker konkretisiert Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen