finanzen.net
24.02.2020 22:15

VICI Properties Inc. Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having at Least 20% Women on its Corporate Board

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Women on Boards, the premier global education and advocacy campaign committed to increasing the number of women on corporate boards, has honored VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or "VICI), an experiential real estate investment trust, as a "W" for "Winning" company because it had at least 20% women on its corporate board during 2019.

VICI Properties has three female directors out of seven total members, which means women hold 43% of its corporate board seats (and 50% of its independent directors are women). 2020 Women on Boards ("2020WOB) annually tracks, analyzes and reports on the progress of numbers of women on the Russell 3000 company boards. As a campaign dedicated to education and collaboration, 2020WOB recognizes companies, including VICI Properties, that exhibit good corporate governance. A "Winning company is identified among Russell 3000 public corporations for having achieved the goal of at least 20% of its board seats held by women.

In 2019, the Russell 3000 reached the historic national landmark of 20.4% women holding corporate board positions, up from 17.7% in 2018, per the Gender Diversity Index report that 2020 Women on Boards publishes annually.

"We are incredibly proud that 2020WOB recognized VICIs commitment to gender diversity, said Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties. "Women comprise over 40% of our Board members and corporate team members. At VICI, we believe diverse perspectives will help enable us to successfully execute on our goal to create the next great American REIT, while driving significant shareholder value.

"Its even more critical now, at a time when the business world is transforming a total shift in board governance practices, that we recognize leading companies, including VICI Properties, that appreciate having business-savvy women on their boards as a competitive advantage, said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "Even with the positive national momentum, U.S. companies are still a long way from gender balance in the boardroom. And VICI Properties is showing the way.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB)

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the only global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Founded in 2010, the campaign established its initial goal that by 2020 at least 20% of all public company board seats in the U.S. would be held by women. The target was met a year early, achieving 20.4% in 2019, and the campaign will launch a new brand and campaign mission in January 2021. Its annual research will continue to track, analyze and publish the statistics of women on the boards of Russell 3000 companies in its Gender Diversity Index report and accessible within their Gender Diversity Directory online at www.2020WOB.com. The campaign is also expanding globally to as many as 40 cities within the U.S. and abroad. Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Celebrate! www.2020WOB.com

Nachrichten zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.02.20
VICI Properties verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Ausblick: VICI Properties präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
VICI Properties: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
29.07.19
Ausblick: VICI Properties verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.05.19
VICI Properties: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.04.19
Ausblick: VICI Properties legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr VICI Properties News
RSS Feed
VICI Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.02.2018VICI Properties BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
26.02.2018VICI Properties Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für VICI Properties Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Krypto-Webinar

Der Bitcoin kletterte seit Jahresbeginn annähernd 40 Prozent. Welches Potenzial der Bitcoin in diesem Jahr noch hat und wie Sie als Anleger am besten vom steigenden Bitcoin-Kurs profitieren können, verraten zwei Kryptoexperten im Online-Seminar.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene VICI Properties News

19.02.20Ausblick: VICI Properties präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
22.02.20VICI Properties verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
21.02.20VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere VICI Properties News
Werbung

Inside

Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
DZ BANK - Webinar Spezial: Wirecard bis Trump - darum ist Volatilität so wichtig für Sie!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-of) zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Übergang in Sell-off
Carl Zeiss Meditech kann dem Coronavirus nicht trotzen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Panikverkäufe im Euro Stoxx 50
Was, wenns zur Wahl zwischen Sanders und Trump kommt?
Apple  Eine große Chance für die Bären
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Coronavirus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur VICI Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

VICI Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Märchen vom billigen Kredit
Wer Sicherheit sucht, flüchtet jetzt in den Franken
Coronavirus trifft die Euro-Zone an ihrer empfindlichsten Stelle
Die Dividenden-Rezession offenbart den Abstieg der deutschen Kraftzentren
Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein

News von

Warum ein US-Amerikaner nach 45 Jahren fast 800.000 Euro mehr hat als ein Deutscher
DAX mit mehr als vier Prozent im Minus - Anleger flüchten in Gold und Staatsanleihen
DAX im Crash-Check: Bei welchen Aktien die Analysten jetzt die Reißleine ziehen
Barrick-Gold-Aktie hebt ab: Titel vor großem Kaufsignal
DAX-Vorschau: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturhilfen hält Virus-Sorgen der Anleger in Schach

Heute im Fokus

Ausverkauf wegen Coronavirus: Dow geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt mit heftigen Verlusten -- IWF senkt Wachstumsprognose für China -- Berkshire Hathaway, Wirecard im Fokus

Renault beteiligt sich an Justiz-Ermittlungen gegen Ex-Chef Ghosn. Google beantragt Erlaubnis für Geschäfte mit Huawei. Ferrari schließt wegen Coronavirus vorübergehend Museen in Italien. Epidemie rückt an Deutschland heran. Linde erhöht Quartalsdividende um 10 Prozent. Sanofi plant Aufbau eines Champions für API.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
Ausverkauf wegen Coronavirus: Dow geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt mit heftigen Verlusten -- IWF senkt Wachstumsprognose für China -- Berkshire Hathaway, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:16 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Folgt auf die Pandemie bald eine Korrektur?
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway schwächelt zum Jahresende - Berkshire-Aktie verliert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400