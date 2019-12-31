VICI Properties Inc. Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having at Least 20% Women on its Corporate Board

Women on Boards, the premier global education and advocacy campaign committed to increasing the number of women on corporate boards, has honored VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or "VICI), an experiential real estate investment trust, as a "W" for "Winning" company because it had at least 20% women on its corporate board during 2019.

VICI Properties has three female directors out of seven total members, which means women hold 43% of its corporate board seats (and 50% of its independent directors are women). 2020 Women on Boards ("2020WOB) annually tracks, analyzes and reports on the progress of numbers of women on the Russell 3000 company boards. As a campaign dedicated to education and collaboration, 2020WOB recognizes companies, including VICI Properties, that exhibit good corporate governance. A "Winning company is identified among Russell 3000 public corporations for having achieved the goal of at least 20% of its board seats held by women.

In 2019, the Russell 3000 reached the historic national landmark of 20.4% women holding corporate board positions, up from 17.7% in 2018, per the Gender Diversity Index report that 2020 Women on Boards publishes annually.

"We are incredibly proud that 2020WOB recognized VICIs commitment to gender diversity, said Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties. "Women comprise over 40% of our Board members and corporate team members. At VICI, we believe diverse perspectives will help enable us to successfully execute on our goal to create the next great American REIT, while driving significant shareholder value.

"Its even more critical now, at a time when the business world is transforming a total shift in board governance practices, that we recognize leading companies, including VICI Properties, that appreciate having business-savvy women on their boards as a competitive advantage, said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "Even with the positive national momentum, U.S. companies are still a long way from gender balance in the boardroom. And VICI Properties is showing the way.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB)

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the only global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Founded in 2010, the campaign established its initial goal that by 2020 at least 20% of all public company board seats in the U.S. would be held by women. The target was met a year early, achieving 20.4% in 2019, and the campaign will launch a new brand and campaign mission in January 2021. Its annual research will continue to track, analyze and publish the statistics of women on the boards of Russell 3000 companies in its Gender Diversity Index report and accessible within their Gender Diversity Directory online at www.2020WOB.com. The campaign is also expanding globally to as many as 40 cities within the U.S. and abroad. Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Celebrate! www.2020WOB.com

