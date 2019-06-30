VICI Properties Inc. Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend By 3.5%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI Properties or the "Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2975 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 (an implied annualized dividend of $1.19 per share), which represents a 3.5% increase from the current annualized dividend rate. The dividend will be payable on October 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2019.

David Kieske, EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to announce our second annual dividend increase since our IPO in 2018, demonstrating our commitment to delivering consistent year-over-year dividend growth. Increasing the dividend is driven by the income earned from the acquisitions we have closed since our last increase and by our continued commitment to a balanced capital allocation approach. The dividend increase is well supported by our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, which will be further supplemented when we invest the capital raised in June as our recently announced transactions close.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 23 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,200 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties strategy is to create the nations highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

