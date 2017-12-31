VICI Properties Inc. Prices Upsized Initial Registered Public Offering

VICI Properties Inc. ("VICI Properties or the "Company), an
experiential-asset real estate investment trust, today announced the
pricing of an upsized initial registered public offering of 60,500,000
shares of common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.
The Companys shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday, February 1, 2018 under the symbol "VICI. The
Company has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day overallotment
option to purchase up to an additional 9,075,000 shares of common stock,
at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and
commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 5, 2018,
subject to customary closing conditions.
VICI Properties expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to pay
down the indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility,
redeem a portion of its 8.0% second-priority senior secured notes due
2023, repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its term
loan B facility and pay fees and expenses related to this offering; the
remainder, if any, of the net proceeds will be used for general business
purposes.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are
acting as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the
underwriters for the offering. Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank
Securities are serving as bookrunners. Credit Suisse, UBS Investment
Bank, Stifel, Citizens Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Nomura
and Union Gaming are acting as co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement on Form S-11 has been filed with, and declared
effective on January 31, 2018 by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC). The offering of these securities is being made
only by means of a written prospectus forming part of the effective
registration statement.
A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering will be filed
with the SEC, which may be obtained, when available, from any one of the
following: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick
Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282
(telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com);
BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200
North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001 (email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com);
Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com);
Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: (800) 831-9146); and Deutsche Bank
Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York,
NY 10005, (telephone: (800) 503-4611 or email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com).
A copy of the prospectus may also be obtained free of charge, when
available from the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an owner, acquirer and developer of experiential real
estate assets across leading gaming, hospitality, entertainment and
leisure destinations. Our national, geographically diverse portfolio
consists of 20 market-leading properties, including Caesars Palace Las
Vegas and Harrahs Las Vegas, two of the most iconic entertainment
facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. Across more than 36 million square
feet, our well-maintained properties are located in nine states, contain
nearly 14,000 hotel rooms and feature over 150 restaurants, bars and
nightclubs. Its properties are leased to leading brands such as Caesars,
Horseshoe, Harrahs and Ballys, which seek to drive consumer loyalty
and value through superior services, experiences, products and
continuous innovation. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf
courses and approximately 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the
Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties intends to establish itself as a
leading REIT, creating long term total returns for its stockholders
through the payment of consistent cash distributions and the growth of
its cash flow and asset base.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these
statements by our use of the words "assumes, "believes, "estimates,
"expects, "guidance, "intends, "plans, "projects, and similar
expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements
other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.
You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on
forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the
Companys control and could materially affect actual results,
performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the
Companys business, prospects, results of operations and financial
position are discussed in its preliminary prospectus dated January 30,
2018. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise
any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
