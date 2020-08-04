  • Suche
08.03.2021 13:00

Victory Capital Announces Alderwood Secures FCA Authorization

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital) today reported that Alderwood Capital LLP ("Alderwood) has received authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom and has been formally launched to institutional investors.

In September 2020, a wholly owned subsidiary of Victory Capital acquired an equity stake in Alderwoods parent Alderwood Partners LLP.

"Our investment in Alderwood represents Victory Capitals entry into private vehicles and illiquid assets, said David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital and a member of the Alderwood Partners board of directors.

"This business presents many strategic opportunities for us, in addition to providing attractive return potential given fee rates and margins in similar private funds. Asset flows into the planned closed end institutional fund will be highlighted in our future reporting and the investment will be reported using the equity method of accounting, Brown concluded.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $146.2 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target, "believe, "expect, "aim, "intend, "may, "anticipate, "assume, "budget, "continue, "estimate, "future, "objective, "outlook, "plan, "potential, "predict, "project, "will, "can have, "likely, "should, "would, "could and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capitals control such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in Victory Capitals filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capitals actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Companys contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Companys ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Companys dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Companys ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Companys reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Companys ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Companys investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Companys efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Companys investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Companys ability to limit employee misconduct; the Companys ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Companys exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Companys ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Companys substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Companys goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Companys ETF platform; the Companys determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Companys expenses; the Companys ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Companys ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the dual class structure of the Companys common stock; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; the Companys status as an emerging growth company and a controlled company; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Companys filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capitals present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

