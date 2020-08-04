Victory Capital Announces Alderwood Secures FCA Authorization

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital) today reported that Alderwood Capital LLP ("Alderwood) has received authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom and has been formally launched to institutional investors.

In September 2020, a wholly owned subsidiary of Victory Capital acquired an equity stake in Alderwoods parent Alderwood Partners LLP.

"Our investment in Alderwood represents Victory Capitals entry into private vehicles and illiquid assets, said David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital and a member of the Alderwood Partners board of directors.

"This business presents many strategic opportunities for us, in addition to providing attractive return potential given fee rates and margins in similar private funds. Asset flows into the planned closed end institutional fund will be highlighted in our future reporting and the investment will be reported using the equity method of accounting, Brown concluded.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $146.2 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

