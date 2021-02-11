  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
04.08.2021 14:30

Victory Capital Launches Crypto Index Fund for U.S. Accredited Investors

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today announced that its wholly owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management Inc., has launched the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC, a private fund that tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI). Additionally, the Company said it has filed an initial registration statement with the SEC to offer the strategy in an ETF vehicle.

The private fund, developed as part of Victory Capitals previously announced exclusive agreements with renowned index provider Nasdaq and global crypto-focused asset manager Hashdex Ltd. ("Hashdex), provides U.S. accredited investors access to digital assets. Through this offering, investors gain broad-based exposure to crypto assets in a dynamic, adaptable way for a relatively low cost and without lockups.

The Company believes the new private fund is unique in the digital asset investment landscape due to its multi-coin access, daily liquidity at NAV and Nasdaq index governance, which includes rigorous vetting of crypto assets, custodians and exchanges with quarterly rebalancing and reconstitution.

"In conjunction with industry index leader Nasdaq and crypto asset manager Hashdex, were thrilled to offer investors access to the exciting and emerging crypto asset space, said Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIA, President of VictoryShares & Solutions. "Were confident were on the verge of fast and remarkable advancements in this arena, and the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund, along with a potential future ETF offering, will provide our clients with convenient exposure to multiple coins while introducing a new asset class for their portfolios.

Additional information about this innovative investment opportunity can be found here.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles, including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC is a private fund; it is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore is not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds or ETFs registered. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the Funds investment objective, risk factors, fees and expenses and other information included in the Private Placement Memorandum. Investors in the fund must be verified as Accredited Investors.

Investments in the Fund are speculative investments that involve a high degree of risk, including a partial or total loss of invested funds. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or return any capital. The interests in the Fund are not suitable for any investor that cannot afford loss of the entire investment and is not intended as a complete investment program. The interests in the Fund are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act), the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or any state or foreign securities laws, and are being offered in private placements pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506 of Regulation D and/or Regulation S of the Securities Act and other similar exemptions in the laws of the states and jurisdictions where the offering will be made. As a result, interests in the Fund are restricted and subject to significant limitations on resales and transfers. Potential investors should have limited need for liquidity in their investment and should carefully consider the long-term nature of an investment in the Fund prior to making an investment decision. Interests in the Fund are not insured by the FDIC or any other governmental agency.

Victory Capital Services, Inc., an affiliate of Victory Capital Management Inc., the Funds investment advisor, will act as placement agent to the Fund.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target, "believe, "expect, "aim, "intend, "may, "anticipate, "assume, "budget, "continue, "estimate, "future, "objective, "outlook, "plan, "potential, "predict, "project, "will, "can have, "likely, "should, "would, "could and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capitals control such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business, operations and financial results going forward, as discussed in our "Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Companys filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capitals actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capitals present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
03.08.21
Ausblick: Victory Capital A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Victory Capital A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Victory Capital A-Aktie (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Victory Capital A: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Ausblick: Victory Capital A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
Analysten sehen bei Victory Capital A-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
21.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Victory Capital A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
Victory Capital A hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Victory Capital A News
RSS Feed
Victory Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Victory Capital A News

20.07.21Victory Capital Announces Publication of Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report
03.08.21Ausblick: Victory Capital A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
21.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Victory Capital A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Weitere Victory Capital A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nervöse Rohstoffmärkte
DZ BANK - Rohstoffe vor einem goldenen Zeitalter?
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf MTU Aero Engines, Covestro AG, BMW
Heineken über den Erwartungen, aber getrübte Zukunft
DAX Ausblick - Hängepartie setzt sich fort
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Sparplan oder nicht? Das sagen 3 Top-Trader
Financial Fact: Inflation und Zinsen sind in China aktuell kein Thema.
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Warum sich der Besuch einer Hauptversammlung lohnt!
Werterhalt trotz Inflation
Allvest erhält erneut Bestnote - Nur jetzt: 15 auf ihren Vertragsabschluss
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Victory Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Victory Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zustimmen oder kündigen? So sollten Sie auf die Drohung Ihrer Bank reagieren
Höhere Steuern für Reiche  ist das wirklich gerecht?
Günstig wie lange nicht  deshalb ist Gold jetzt eine große Chance für Anleger
So erfüllen Sie sich den Traum vom eigenen Pool
Rendite dank der Grünen? Mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von der Bundestagswahl

News von

TeamViewer-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum Anleger abspringen
Investmentfonds wirft alle Aktien von Nel Asa raus
BP-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Kurs jetzt abhebt
Teamviewer-Chef - "Nächste Monate sehr wichtig"
Goldpreis: World Gold Council meldet sinkende Nachfrage und steigendes Angebot

Heute im Fokus

DAX stärker -- Bitcoin weiter unter 40.000 Dollar -- Bessere Geschäfte bei GRENKE -- Commerzbank in roten Zahlen -- Siemens Energy schafft operativ kleinen Gewinn -- CTS, Rheinmetall, Lyft im Fokus

Uniper beschleunigt in Großbritannien seinen Kohleausstieg. Intesa Sanpaolo erhöht Gewinnprognose. Verbraucherkonsum und Gebrauchtwagengeschäft stärken VW-Finanzsparte. Sony mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn im ersten Geschäftsquartal. Ottobock mandatiert anscheinend Banken für Börsengang Anfang 2022. Schaeffler wächst stärker als erwartet. Neugeschäft bei GRENKE stabilisiert sich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Billiger als der Model 3: Diese Elektroautos der Konkurrenz könnten Tesla das Geschäft vermiesen
Diese Tesla-Konkurrenten sind auf dem Vormarsch und billiger als der Model 3
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Die erfolgreichsten deutschen Einhörner
Das sind die größten Einhörner Deutschlands

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Auf welche Mega-Trends setzen Sie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen