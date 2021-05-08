  • Suche
12.01.2022 22:30

Victory Capital Reports December 2021 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $183.7 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Company also reported that net flows were negative during the fourth-quarter period.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

Dec. 31, 2021

 

Nov. 30, 2021

Solutions2

$

62,003

 

$

41,338

Fixed Income

 

35,119

 

 

35,160

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

30,578

 

 

29,235

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

20,094

 

 

19,655

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

15,766

 

 

15,495

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

15,757

 

 

15,236

Alternative Investments

 

795

 

 

795

Other

 

442

 

 

427

Total Long-Term Assets

$

180,554

 

 

$

157,342

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,100

 

 

3,120

Total Assets Under Management

$

183,654

 

$

160,462

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds3

$

124,142

 

$

121,667

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles2,4

 

54,641

 

 

34,254

ETFs

 

4,871

 

 

4,541

Total Assets Under Management

$

183,654

 

$

160,462

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes approximately $19.3 billion of acquired assets associated with the WestEnd Advisors acquisition that closed on December 31, 2021. These assets had no economic impact on operations in 2021 and had no effect on asset flows, revenues, or earnings in the fourth-quarter or full-year period ended December 31, 2021.

3Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

4Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds, and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

 

Fourth-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

Victory Capital will report fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The Companys management team will host a conference call the following morning, February 11, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capitals earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $183.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. It was ranked ninth on Fortunes list of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 12 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

