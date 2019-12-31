finanzen.net
13.01.2020 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Victory Capital Reports December 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $151.8 billion on December 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

December 31, 2019

 

November 30, 2019

Fixed Income

$

37,973

 

$

37,800

Solutions

 

31,649

 

 

30,850

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

26,347

 

 

26,006

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

17,346

 

 

17,090

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,091

 

 

13,934

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

12,603

 

 

12,097

Other

 

236

 

 

212

Total Long-Term Assets

$

140,245

 

$

137,990

Money Market Assets

 

11,587

 

 

11,489

Total Assets Under Management

$

151,832

 

$

149,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

118,605

 

$

116,832

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

29,014

 

 

28,555

ETFs

 

4,213

 

 

4,091

Total Assets Under Management

$

151,832

 

$

149,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $151.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us. Twitter and LinkedIn

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Victory Capital A News
RSS Feed
Victory Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Victory Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Victory Capital A News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Mit Rückenwind ins neue Börsenjahrzehnt? Fällt bald das Allzeithoch im DAX?
Der Investment-Guide für IngenieurInnen und InformatikerInnen
Solidvest: In die Ferne schweifen - auch gut fürs Depot
Gewinnmitnahmen bei Gold
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Gegenbewegung
Daimler forciert Umweltschutz
Video: S&P500 am Fibonacci-Fächer
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf RWE, Infineon, Bayer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Victory Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Victory Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Wahrheit über den Berliner El Dorado-Effekt
Das DAX-Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite
Das Ende von Windows 7  So retten Sie Ihren Computer
Der Zins verschwindet für immer
Die leicht erhöhten Krankenkassenbeiträge 2020 waren erst der Anfang

News von

Ballard Power-Aktie legt massiv zu: Was ist los?
Wirecard-Aktie: Anwaltskanzlei drängt auf weitere Sonderprüfung
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Apple-Aktie: Der nächste Superzyklus - was die Analysten für 2020 erwarten
Tesla-Aktie: Neuer Rekord - Teilgewinne jetzt mitnehmen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- Gespräche von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Tesla-Aktie erstmals über 500 Dollar -- Wirecard, Siemens, Medigene, Hypoport im Fokus

Niederlage von Credit Suisse gegen Klimaaktivisten. Abkommen mit britischer Behörde soll Novartis-Cholesterinsenker Schub geben. Opel plant anscheinend weiteren Jobabbau und verlängert Kündigungsschutz. Dialog Semiconductor erreicht Umsatzziel im vierten Quartal. RAG-Stiftung verkauft Evonik-Anteil von 5,2 Prozent.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Im Ringen um den Erhalt des Atomabkommens drohen die Europäer dem Iran mit härteren Schritten. Glauben Sie, dass der Atom-Deal noch zu retten ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- Gespräche von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Tesla-Aktie erstmals über 500 Dollar -- Wirecard, Siemens, Medigene, Hypoport im Fokus
Geld
22:24 Uhr
Fiese Fake-Shops im Internet: Wie man Betrüger erkennt
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Biogen kauft von Pfizer mögliches Medikament gegen Parkinson/Alzheimer - Biogen-Aktie leichter
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Siemens AG723610