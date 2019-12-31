Victory Capital Reports December 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $151.8 billion on December 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class December 31, 2019 November 30, 2019 Fixed Income $ 37,973 $ 37,800 Solutions 31,649 30,850 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 26,347 26,006 U.S. Small Cap Equity 17,346 17,090 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,091 13,934 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 12,603 12,097 Other 236 212 Total Long-Term Assets $ 140,245 $ 137,990 Money Market Assets 11,587 11,489 Total Assets Under Management $ 151,832 $ 149,478 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 118,605 $ 116,832 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 29,014 28,555 ETFs 4,213 4,091 Total Assets Under Management $ 151,832 $ 149,478 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $151.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

