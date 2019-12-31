Victory Capital Reports July 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.5 billion on July 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class July 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Fixed Income $ 36,131 $ 35,622 Solutions 30,508 29,305 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 22,999 22,483 U.S. Small Cap Equity 14,141 14,083 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,173 12,524 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 11,704 11,130 Other 209 195 Total Long-Term Assets $ 128,866 $ 125,343 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,655 3,727 Total Assets Under Management $ 132,521 $ 129,070 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 102,946 $ 100,430 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 26,017 25,179 ETFs 3,558 3,462 Total Assets Under Management $ 132,521 $ 129,070 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $132.5 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

