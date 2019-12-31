Victory Capital Reports July 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.5 billion on July 31, 2020.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
July 31, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Fixed Income
|
$
|
36,131
|
|
$
|
35,622
|
Solutions
|
|
30,508
|
|
|
29,305
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
22,999
|
|
|
22,483
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
14,141
|
|
|
14,083
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
13,173
|
|
|
12,524
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
11,704
|
|
|
11,130
|
Other
|
|
209
|
|
|
195
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
128,866
|
|
$
|
125,343
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,655
|
|
|
3,727
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
132,521
|
|
$
|
129,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
102,946
|
|
$
|
100,430
|
Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3
|
|
26,017
|
|
|
25,179
|
ETFs
|
|
3,558
|
|
|
3,462
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
132,521
|
|
$
|
129,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $132.5 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn
