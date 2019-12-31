finanzen.net
12.08.2020

Victory Capital Reports July 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.5 billion on July 31, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

July 31, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

Fixed Income

$

36,131

 

$

35,622

Solutions

 

30,508

 

 

29,305

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

22,999

 

 

22,483

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

14,141

 

 

14,083

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

13,173

 

 

12,524

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

11,704

 

 

11,130

Other

 

209

 

 

195

Total Long-Term Assets

$

128,866

 

 

$

125,343

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,655

 

 

3,727

Total Assets Under Management

$

132,521

 

$

129,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

102,946

 

$

100,430

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

26,017

 

 

25,179

ETFs

 

3,558

 

 

3,462

Total Assets Under Management

$

132,521

 

$

129,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $132.5 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

