13.04.2021 22:25

Victory Capital Reports March 2021 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $154.3 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

March 31, 2021

 

February 28, 2021

Fixed Income

$

36,776

 

$

36,662

Solutions

 

35,356

 

 

34,201

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,156

 

 

27,875

U.S. Small Cap Equity1

 

20,230

 

 

19,633

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,448

 

 

14,191

Global / Non-U.S. Equity1

 

14,652

 

 

14,269

Other

 

341

 

 

326

Total Long-Term Assets

$

150,958

 

 

$

147,157

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,373

 

 

3,437

Total Assets Under Management

$

154,331

 

$

150,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

117,830

 

$

115,592

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

32,061

 

 

30,822

ETFs

 

4,441

 

 

4,180

Total Assets Under Management

$

154,331

 

$

150,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Reflects the transfer in of $547 million of assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021. The majority of transferred assets are reflected in the U.S. Small Cap Equity assets class, with a minor portion included in the Global / Non-U.S. Equity asset class. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

First-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company also announced that it will report first-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Companys management team will host a conference call the following morning, May 7, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capitals earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $154.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With nine autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

