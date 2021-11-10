  • Suche
10.11.2021 22:30

Victory Capital Reports October 2021 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $162.6 billion as of October 31, 2021.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

October 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

Solutions

$

41,338

 

$

39,376

Fixed Income

 

35,317

 

 

36,897

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

30,083

 

 

29,798

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

20,647

 

 

19,863

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

15,628

 

 

14,803

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

16,039

 

 

15,570

Other

 

443

 

 

416

Total Long-Term Assets

$

159,495

 

 

$

156,722

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,144

 

 

3,166

Total Assets Under Management

$

162,639

 

$

159,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

123,860

 

$

121,367

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

34,251

 

 

34,151

ETFs

 

4,527

 

 

4,371

Total Assets Under Management

$

162,639

 

$

159,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

 

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $162.6 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

