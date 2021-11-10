Victory Capital Reports October 2021 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $162.6 billion as of October 31, 2021.
|
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
October 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
Solutions
|
$
|
41,338
|
|
$
|
39,376
|
Fixed Income
|
|
35,317
|
|
|
36,897
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
30,083
|
|
|
29,798
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
20,647
|
|
|
19,863
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
15,628
|
|
|
14,803
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
16,039
|
|
|
15,570
|
Other
|
|
443
|
|
|
416
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
159,495
|
|
$
|
156,722
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,144
|
|
|
3,166
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
162,639
|
|
$
|
159,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
123,860
|
|
$
|
121,367
|
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
|
|
34,251
|
|
|
34,151
|
ETFs
|
|
4,527
|
|
|
4,371
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
162,639
|
|
$
|
159,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $162.6 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn
