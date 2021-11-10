Victory Capital Reports October 2021 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $162.6 billion as of October 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class October 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Solutions $ 41,338 $ 39,376 Fixed Income 35,317 36,897 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 30,083 29,798 U.S. Small Cap Equity 20,647 19,863 U.S. Large Cap Equity 15,628 14,803 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 16,039 15,570 Other 443 416 Total Long-Term Assets $ 159,495 $ 156,722 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,144 3,166 Total Assets Under Management $ 162,639 $ 159,889 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 123,860 $ 121,367 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 34,251 34,151 ETFs 4,527 4,371 Total Assets Under Management $ 162,639 $ 159,889 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $162.6 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

