finanzen.net
12.11.2019 22:25
Bewerten
(0)

Victory Capital Reports October 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $146.8 billion on October 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

October 31, 2019

 

September 30, 2019

Fixed Income

$

37,754

 

$

37,784

Solutions

 

30,187

 

 

29,579

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

25,378

 

 

25,479

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

16,440

 

 

16,266

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

13,532

 

 

13,488

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

11,880

 

 

11,532

Other

 

217

 

 

243

Total Long-Term Assets

$

135,388

 

$

134,371

Money Market Assets

 

11,451

 

 

11,460

Total Assets Under Management

$

146,839

 

$

145,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

114,927

 

$

114,071

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

27,917

 

 

27,894

ETFs

 

3,994

 

 

3,867

Total Assets Under Management

$

146,839

 

$

145,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $146.8 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Victory Capital A News
RSS Feed
Victory Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Victory Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Victory Capital A News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
Fundamentaler Aufwertungsdruck beim japanischen Yen steigt
Wirecard greift an
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Gap blieb offen
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
Ist der exzessive Erwerb eigener Aktien Marktmanipulation?
DZ BANK - BMW: Ausblick bestätigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Im FTSE 100 bleibt es zäh
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Victory Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Victory Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Produkte israelischer Siedler müssen gekennzeichnet sein
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind
Als Faustregel gilt ein Raum, fünf Lichtquellen
In zwei Jahren freuen sich die Briten über den Brexit
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Viel mehr Schulden als während der Finanzkrise: Warum den Aktien ein heftiger Crash droht
DAX: Hier kommt die nächste Atempause
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum der Titel kritisch zu bewerten bleibt
Top oder Flop?: 5 LBBW-Empfehlungen zu deutschen Aktien wie Wirecard und Hannover Rück
Dax im Minus: Politische Risiken machen Europa-Anleger vorsichtiger - Teamviewer-Aktien im Aufschwung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus

AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett. RWE beliefert E.ON mit britischem Ökostrom. JENOPTIK-Vorstand: Verkauf von Militärgeschäft 2020. Grammer-Aktie nach Umsatzwarnung leichter: Grammer senkt Prognose. Mediaset erhöht Beteiligung an ProSiebenSat.1. Dialog Semiconductor erhöht langfristige Margenziele.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:32 Uhr
DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:24 Uhr
Tilray-Aktie nachbörslich schwächer: Tilray mit kräftigem Umsatzplus aber mehr Verlust
Ausland
22:34 Uhr
Elon Musk verspricht: Tesla baut Fabrik in Berlin
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Post AG555200
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Siemens AG723610