  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
12.10.2021 22:30

Victory Capital Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company also reported that it achieved positive net total flows and positive net long-term flows during the third-quarter period.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

September 30, 2021

 

August 31, 2021

Solutions

$

39,376

 

$

41,101

Fixed Income

 

36,897

 

 

37,002

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,798

 

 

31,261

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

19,863

 

 

20,157

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,803

 

 

15,671

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

15,570

 

 

16,177

Other

 

416

 

 

383

Total Long-Term Assets

$

156,722

$

161,752

 

 

 

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,166

 

 

3,185

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,889

 

$

164,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

121,367

 

$

125,512

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

 

34,151

 

 

34,908

ETFs

 

4,371

 

 

4,517

Total Assets Under Management

$

159,889

 

$

164,937

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

Third-Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company also announced that it will report third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Companys management team will host a conference call the following morning, November 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capitals earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

To participate in the conference call, please call (877) 823-8673 (domestic) or (647) 689-4067 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $159.9 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Victory Capital A News
RSS Feed
Victory Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Victory Capital A News

13.09.21Victory Capital Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management
05.10.21Victory Capital Expands VictoryShares® ETF Offerings
13.09.21Victory Capital Launches Alternative Investments Platform with Acquisition of New Energy Capital Partners
27.09.21Victory Board Approves Plan to Eliminate Dual-Class Share Structure
Weitere Victory Capital A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Apple: Kommen erneut Rekordzahlen? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Sanofi geht seinen Weg - Aktie legt zu
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
DZ BANK - Niedrigeres Verlaufshoch löst Verkaufswelle aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Facebook auf dem absteigenden Ast?
ETHENEA: Erneut verschoben: Die Renaissance von Value
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Das Angstwort
Nach­hal­tige ETFs - So geht nach­hal­tiges und sozi­al­ver­ant­wort­li­ches Inves­tieren mit Index­fonds
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Victory Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Victory Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Parteienfinanzierung womöglich verfassungswidrig
Weihnachtsgeschenke in Gefahr? Lieferengpässe führen zu höheren Preisen
Börsen-Showdown 2021 mit Deffner und Zschäpitz
Wahlrecht mit 16  mehr Demokratie oder Jugendwahn?
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday

News von

VW-Aktie, BMW und Daimler: Was Anleger vor den Quartalszahlen zu den Autobauern wissen müssen
Bitcoin kurz vor Sprung auf 60.000 Dollar? Elon Musk bewegt SHIBA INU Coin
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Jahresendrally
BYD-Aktie: Verdoppelung auf Jahressicht
DAX im Minus: Anleger in Europa vor Berichtssaison auf dem Rückzug

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- CureVac zieht EMA-Antrag für Impfstoff zurück -- Evergrande wohl mit weiterer Zinszahlung in Verzug -- Lufthansa, Gerresheimer, CANCOM im Fokus

HeidelbergCement will Preise nach starkem Energiepreisanstieg anheben. Boeing liefert im dritten Quartal 85 Verkehrsflugzeuge aus - hinter Konkurrent Airbus. American Airlines rechnet für Sommerquartal mit Gewinn. Johnson & Johnson verliert Entwicklungschef. Chevron setzt sich Ziel zur Senkung von Kohlenstoffemissionen. GM erhält nach Rückruf Milliardenbetrag von LG.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis ziehen Sie vor?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen