Victory Capital Reports September 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $145.8 billion on September 30, 2019.

Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of By Asset Class September 30, 2019 August 31, 2019 Fixed Income $ 37,784 $ 37,940 Solutions 29,579 29,414 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 25,479 25,157 U.S. Small Cap Equity 16,266 15,952 U.S. Large Cap Equity 13,488 13,543 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 11,532 11,303 Other 243 258 Total Long-Term Assets $ 134,371 $ 133,568 Money Market Assets 11,460 11,416 Total Assets Under Management $ 145,832 $ 144,984 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 114,071 $ 113,372 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 27,894 27,810 ETFs 3,867 3,802 Total Assets Under Management $ 145,832 $ 144,984

1 Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $145.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

