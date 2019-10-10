finanzen.net
+++ Senden Sie bis zu 8 Mal günstiger als mit traditionellen Banken Geld ins Ausland mit TransferWise - der neuen, globalen Plattform für Überweisungen mit über 6 Millionen Kunden +++-w-
10.10.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Victory Capital Reports September 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital or the "Company) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $145.8 billion on September 30, 2019.

Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
 

As of

By Asset Class

September 30, 2019

 

August 31, 2019

Fixed Income

$

37,784

$

37,940

Solutions

29,579

29,414

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

25,479

25,157

U.S. Small Cap Equity

16,266

15,952

U.S. Large Cap Equity

13,488

13,543

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

11,532

11,303

Other

243

258

Total Long-Term Assets

$

134,371

$

133,568

Money Market Assets

11,460

11,416

Total Assets Under Management

$

145,832

$

144,984

 
 
By Vehicle
Mutual Funds2

$

114,071

$

113,372

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

27,894

27,810

ETFs

3,867

3,802

Total Assets Under Management

$

145,832

$

144,984

1

Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2

Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3

Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $145.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Victory Capital A News
RSS Feed
Victory Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Victory Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Victory Capital A News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Stehen alle Zeichen auf Silber?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Alle Zeichen auf Sturm.
Autoscout24 ist heiß begehrt
Vontobel: Video: Wirecard - Turbulente Tage: Prognoseerhöhung und Aktienrückkauf
Was Klima- und Finanzmarktrisiken gemein haben
US-Ölvorräte steigen wegen deutlich gefallener Rohölverarbeitung
Siemens  Widerstand bei 100 Euro blockiert
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Victory Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Victory Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das ist der unnötige Ur-Fehler vieler Sparer
Die Chinesen müssen und können auf Zeit spielen
Mietendeckel ist ein verfassungsrechtlich fragwürdiges Instrument
Die Mietpreisbremse wird verlängert  und das Chaos gleich mit
Auf Konten und Co.  Deutsche horten ihr Geld

News von

Goldfans auf Schnäppchenjagd: Neue Münze stößt auf riesige Nachfrage
Das droht Sparern mit mehr als 100.000 Euro auf dem Konto einer deutschen Bank
Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Profis
Steht uns bald Schlimmeres als die Finanzkrise bevor? Neue IWF-Chefin warnt vor einem Kollaps
China geht im Handelsstreit mit USA auf Washington zu

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Umsatz von Südzucker sinkt -- Gerresheimer wächst langsamer -- Schaeffler baut weitere Stellen ab -- RWE, Wirecard, LVMH im Fokus

Delta mit Gewinnsprung - Ausblick enttäuscht jedoch. Stimmrechtsberater ISS gegen UPC-Deal der freenet-Beteiligung Sunrise. Volkswagen setzt im September mehr ab - Goldman Sachs-Anlageempfehlung. Handelskonflikte verhageln Philips die Jahresziele. Vodafone will bei Personalkosten sparen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Umsatz von Südzucker sinkt -- Gerresheimer wächst langsamer -- Schaeffler baut weitere Stellen ab -- RWE, Wirecard, LVMH im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:32 Uhr
Investmentchance One Angel Square: Mit Nachhaltigkeit zum Weltrekord
Aktie im Fokus
20:48 Uhr
Gewinnwarnung: HUGO BOSS senkt Jahresprognose
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T