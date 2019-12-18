finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-
18.12.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

VictoryShares ETFs Exceed $5 Billion AUM Milestone

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Victory Capital today announced that its VictoryShares ETF platform has crossed the $5 billion mark in assets under management. The firm entered the ETF business in 2015 and its growing ETF platform includes a suite of strategies that use a rules-based approach to seek to outperform traditional market cap-weighted indexing strategies.

"The methodologies behind our innovative strategic beta ETFs have resonated with investors who understand the inherent deficiencies of traditional cap-weighted indexes, said Mannik Dhillon, President of VictoryShares and Solutions. "Our success is rooted in bringing clients solutions that seek to deliver on our mission to combine active insights with passive solutions that are low cost and tax efficient. *

Having amassed $5 billion in assets in five years, VictoryShares is among the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the United States.** "The ETF industry has seen rapid growth and were appreciative of both the opportunity to contribute to that evolution and the trust our clients have placed in us, Dhillon said.

In addition to its risk-weighted strategies, VictoryShares leverages the active insights of Victory Capitals Investment Franchises to offer innovative dividend growth and minimum volatility strategies, as well as active fixed income ETFs. Visit http://victoryshares.com for more information.

*Trading costs and other fees may apply.

**Source: Morningstar. Calculated AUM growth rate from October 2014-October 2019.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $149.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

VictoryShares AUM will differ from consolidated Victory Capital AUM reporting which excludes assets managed for other proprietary product (e.g. funds of funds) in order to adjust for double counting.

Strategic beta refers to rules-based investment strategies that do not use traditional market capitalization weights. Rather, a strategic beta ETF uses alternative weighting schemes based on measures such as volatility or dividends.

Victory Capital means Victory Capital Management Inc., the investment manager of the Victory Capital mutual funds, USAA Mutual Funds, VictoryShares ETFs, and VictoryShares USAA ETFs. Victory Capital mutual funds and USAA Mutual Funds are distributed by Victory Capital Advisers, Inc. (VCA). VictoryShares ETFs and VictoryShares USAA ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC (Foreside). VCA and Foreside are members of FINRA and SIPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. (VCM) is the investment adviser to the Victory Capital mutual funds, USAA Mutual Funds, VictoryShares ETFs and VictoryShares USAA ETFs. VCA and VCM are not affiliated with Foreside. USAA is not affiliated with Foreside, VCM, or VCA. USAA and the USAA logos are registered trademarks and the USAA Mutual Funds and USAA Investments logos are trademarks of United Services Automobile Association and are being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license.

Consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses and other information about the VictoryShares ETFs and VictoryShares USAA ETFs, available in each ETFs prospectus or, if available, summary prospectus, carefully before investing. To obtain a copy, please visit www.victorysharesliterature.com or call 800.991.8191. Read it carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk including possible loss of principal. ETFs have the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Redemptions are limited and often commissions are charged on each trade, and ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs focused on high dividend strategies may not be successful. Dividend paying stocks may fall out of favor relative to the overall market. ETFs may invest in securities included in, or representative of securities included in, the index, regardless of their investment merits.

The ETFs are not actively managed and do not, therefore, seek returns in excess of their respective Index. However, the UITB and USTB ETFs are actively managed and judgments about a particular security, markets or investment strategy may prove to be incorrect and may cause the ETFs to incur losses.

Nachrichten zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Victory Capital A News
RSS Feed
Victory Capital A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Victory Capital Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Victory Capital A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Victory Capital A News
Werbung

Inside

n/a
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Victory Capital A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Victory Capital A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Keine billigen Ausreden mehr beim Supermarkt-Knöllchen
Dieser Boom ängstigt ganz Europa
Was an der Börse 2020 wichtig wird
Von dieser Police wird Ihnen der Versicherungsvertreter nie erzählen
Moskaus Krisenfonds hat seine Maximalgröße überschritten

News von

Was ist bloß bei Nel Asa los? Wasserstoff-Produzent bekommt schon wieder Großauftrag
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien
Neuer Auftrag gewonnen: Steht Nel Asa vor dem Sprung in einen riesigen Markt?
Die besten Dividendenerhöher-Aktien im Nachhaltigkeitstest der DZ Bank
Evotec-Aktie: Warum man den Wert haben sollte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächelt -- Dow stabil -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler geben Fusion bekannt -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich mit schwachem Ausblick 2020 -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Post im Fokus

Verdi ruft für Donnerstag zu Streik bei Lufthansa-Tochter LSG auf. Südzucker bei Gewinnplänen optimistischer. Marke VW steigert Investitionen in E-Mobilität. ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt stärker als erwartet. ABB verkleinert Vorstand nach Spartenverkauf an Hitachi. Tesla will angeblich Preise für Model 3 senken.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:57 Uhr
DAX schwächelt -- Dow stabil -- PSA und Fiat Chrysler geben Fusion bekannt -- Scout24 verkauft Autoscout24 -- Jungheinrich mit schwachem Ausblick 2020 -- WashTec, EVOTEC, Post im Fokus
Karriere
15:59 Uhr
Urlaubsanspruch: Verfallen Urlaubstage zum Jahresende wirklich?
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:00 Uhr
Historisches Votum zu Impeachment-Verfahren gegen Trump steht an - Trump attackiert Verfahren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750