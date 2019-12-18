VictoryShares ETFs Exceed $5 Billion AUM Milestone

Victory Capital today announced that its VictoryShares ETF platform has crossed the $5 billion mark in assets under management. The firm entered the ETF business in 2015 and its growing ETF platform includes a suite of strategies that use a rules-based approach to seek to outperform traditional market cap-weighted indexing strategies.

"The methodologies behind our innovative strategic beta ETFs have resonated with investors who understand the inherent deficiencies of traditional cap-weighted indexes, said Mannik Dhillon, President of VictoryShares and Solutions. "Our success is rooted in bringing clients solutions that seek to deliver on our mission to combine active insights with passive solutions that are low cost and tax efficient. *

Having amassed $5 billion in assets in five years, VictoryShares is among the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the United States.** "The ETF industry has seen rapid growth and were appreciative of both the opportunity to contribute to that evolution and the trust our clients have placed in us, Dhillon said.

In addition to its risk-weighted strategies, VictoryShares leverages the active insights of Victory Capitals Investment Franchises to offer innovative dividend growth and minimum volatility strategies, as well as active fixed income ETFs. Visit http://victoryshares.com for more information.

*Trading costs and other fees may apply. **Source: Morningstar. Calculated AUM growth rate from October 2014-October 2019.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $149.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com

VictoryShares AUM will differ from consolidated Victory Capital AUM reporting which excludes assets managed for other proprietary product (e.g. funds of funds) in order to adjust for double counting.

Strategic beta refers to rules-based investment strategies that do not use traditional market capitalization weights. Rather, a strategic beta ETF uses alternative weighting schemes based on measures such as volatility or dividends.

Victory Capital means Victory Capital Management Inc., the investment manager of the Victory Capital mutual funds, USAA Mutual Funds, VictoryShares ETFs, and VictoryShares USAA ETFs. Victory Capital mutual funds and USAA Mutual Funds are distributed by Victory Capital Advisers, Inc. (VCA). VictoryShares ETFs and VictoryShares USAA ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC (Foreside). VCA and Foreside are members of FINRA and SIPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. (VCM) is the investment adviser to the Victory Capital mutual funds, USAA Mutual Funds, VictoryShares ETFs and VictoryShares USAA ETFs. VCA and VCM are not affiliated with Foreside. USAA is not affiliated with Foreside, VCM, or VCA. USAA and the USAA logos are registered trademarks and the USAA Mutual Funds and USAA Investments logos are trademarks of United Services Automobile Association and are being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license.

Consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses and other information about the VictoryShares ETFs and VictoryShares USAA ETFs, available in each ETFs prospectus or, if available, summary prospectus, carefully before investing. To obtain a copy, please visit www.victorysharesliterature.com or call 800.991.8191. Read it carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk including possible loss of principal. ETFs have the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Redemptions are limited and often commissions are charged on each trade, and ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs focused on high dividend strategies may not be successful. Dividend paying stocks may fall out of favor relative to the overall market. ETFs may invest in securities included in, or representative of securities included in, the index, regardless of their investment merits.

The ETFs are not actively managed and do not, therefore, seek returns in excess of their respective Index. However, the UITB and USTB ETFs are actively managed and judgments about a particular security, markets or investment strategy may prove to be incorrect and may cause the ETFs to incur losses.

