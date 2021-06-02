  • Suche
30.08.2021 22:52

Videodienst Zoom wächst weiter stark - Anleger trotzdem enttäuscht

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Der Videokonferenzdienst Zoom (Zoom Video Communications) boomt weiter und hat im zweiten Quartal erstmals die Marke von einer Milliarde Dollar beim Umsatz geknackt. In den drei Monaten bis Ende Juli verdiente das Unternehmen unterm Strich knapp 317 Millionen Dollar (268,6 Mio Euro), wie es am Montag nach US-Börsenschluss mitteilte. Das waren über 70 Prozent mehr als im Vorjahreszeitraum. Zoom profitierte weiter vom durch die Corona-Pandemie beschleunigten Trend zum Homeoffice. Die Erlöse wuchsen um 54 Prozent auf 1,02 Milliarden Dollar.

Obwohl die Ergebnisse insgesamt über den Erwartungen der Wall Street lagen, brach die Aktie nachbörslich zeitweise um mehr als 10 Prozent ein. Zoom gab einen relativ verhaltenen Geschäftsausblick ab, bei der Wachstumsprognose für das laufende Vierteljahr hatten einige Analysten sich mehr ausgerechnet. Anzeichen, dass der Nutzerandrang durch eine Normalisierung der Arbeitswelt nach der Corona-Krise abflauen könnte, gab es teilweise bereits im jüngsten Quartal. So gewann Zoom weniger lukrative Großkunden hinzu als angenommen./hbr/mis

Bilanzveröffentlichung
22:52 Uhr
Videodienst Zoom wächst weiter stark - Anleger trotzdem enttäuscht (dpa-afx)
06:52 Uhr
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22:52 Uhr
02.08.21
Zoom-Aktie letztlich fester: Deal soll "Zoombombing"-Klage mit Millionenzahlung beenden (dpa-afx)
06:52 Uhr
30.06.21
Zoom kauft Spezialisten für Übersetzungs-Software aus Karlsruhe - Zoom-Aktie gibt nach (dpa-afx)
15.08.21
02.06.21
Zoom übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen - Zoom-Aktie dreht ins Minus (finanzen.net)
02.08.21
Zoom-Aktie letztlich fester: Deal soll "Zoombombing"-Klage mit Millionenzahlung beenden (dpa-afx)
19.07.21
ROUNDUP: Zoom will Geschäft mit Kauf von Call-Center-Firma ausbauen (dpa-afx)
30.06.21
Zoom kauft Spezialisten für Übersetzungs-Software aus Karlsruhe - Zoom-Aktie gibt nach (dpa-afx)
03.06.21
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.06.21
Zoom übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen - Zoom-Aktie dreht ins Minus (finanzen.net)

01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

