Vifor Pharma appoints Hervé Gisserot as new Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Executive Committee

Regulatory News:

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Vifor Pharma Group today announced the appointment of Hervé Gisserot as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Vifor Pharma Executive Committee as of 17 January 2022.

Hervé Gisserot, a French citizen, is an experienced industry executive and has a proven track record of building and leading organizations across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific with extensive launch and market access experiences. He joins from GlaxoSmithKline where he served in multiple Senior Vice President roles in the last 13 years. He is a graduate of the Institute of Political Science Paris (IEP), and has completed the General Management program at INSEAD.

With this new appointment, the President US, the Regional Commercial Heads, the Rare Disease BU, the central commercial, marketing and pricing teams, will report to the Chief Commercial Officer. This is to lead the organization ahead of expected approvals and subsequent launches of four pipeline products in the next 18 months, and to maximize opportunities of our iron portfolio.

Abbas Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma Group, commented: "I am delighted that Hervé joins Vifor Pharma. He brings a wealth of commercial experience from leading pharmaceutical companies at an international level, delivering profitable growth across multiple therapeutic areas and markets. His professional background makes him ideally suited to lead the commercial organization and to put a strong focus on execution as we accelerate growth to become a multi-brand organization focused on in-licensing, partnering and commercializing products worldwide.

A picture of Hervé Gisserot is available for download at viforpharma.com/media/media-library

