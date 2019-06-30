finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
11.09.2019 07:00
Bewerten
(0)

Vifor Pharma Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and Announces Changes to Executive Committee

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today announced changes to its management. Dr Klaus Henning Jensen will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Executive Committee in January 2020. Dario Eklund, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Executive Committee will leave the company at the end of September. A search for a successor is underway.

Dr Jensen joins Vifor Pharma from Sanofi, where he has most recently been Global Therapeutic Area Head, responsible for diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolism development. In his new role at Vifor Pharma, he will be responsible for Clinical Development, Drug Safety and Medical Affairs. He completed studies in Biophysics at the University of Copenhagen, and qualified as a Physician (M.D.) in 2003 and holds an Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School.

Vifor Pharma also announces the departure of Dario Eklund. Dario Eklund joined Vifor Pharma in 2014 as Head of Global Business Operations, before becoming Chief Commercial Officer in 2017. He has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Vifor Pharma, and will leave the organisation by the end of September.

Stefan Schulze, President of Vifor Pharma Group Executive Committee and COO, comments; "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Klaus Henning Jensen. Dr Jensen brings a wealth of experience from leading global clinical development and medical affairs functions at Sanofi and Novo Nordisk. We greatly look forward to welcoming him to the team in January.

We would also like to thank Dario Eklund for his leadership and outstanding contributions to our success over the past 5 years. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours, both professionally and personally.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

Nachrichten zu Vifor Pharma AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vifor Pharma News
RSS Feed
Vifor Pharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vifor Pharma AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Tradingfehler vermeiden

Dr. Schriek ist ein gefragter Trading-Coach. Im Webinar am Donnerstag erklärt er Ihnen, wie Sie beim Trading kühlen Kopf bewahren und Ihre Erfolgschancen erhöhen. Hier anmelden - selbstverständlich kostenlos!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Vifor Pharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Vifor Pharma News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
SOCIETE GENERALE: Palladium: Chance von 77,5 Prozent p.a.
Aktienanlage mit Börsenampel - das Navi fürs Depot
Diese Woche startet die IAA  Wie ist es aus technischer Sicht um die Autobauer bestellt?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Widerstand
Ist AT&T stark unterbewertet?
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Ripple
Continental  Strikte Kostendisziplin
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Vifor Pharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vifor Pharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Karlsruhe straft die Gebühren-Gier von Banken ab
Hier ist der Westen gegenüber dem Osten im Nachteil
Klimaschutz wird zur Milliardenfalle für Generationen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Man hat den Eindruck, dass sie der Zeit hinterherhinken

News von

Siemens-Aktie: Das gab es noch nie - der Konzern stellt historischen Rekord auf
DAX schwächer: Nahender EZB-Entscheid macht Dax-Anleger vorsichtig - EDF-Aktien fallen
Wirecard-Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten - Alibaba setzt auf Konkurrent Adyen
Nel-Asa-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: So viel Potenzial steckt wirklich in den Kursen
Strafzinsen reichen nicht mehr: Kauft die EZB nun auch noch für viele Milliarden Euro Aktien?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Apple stellt neue iPhones vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus

Cum-Ex-Skandal: Razzia bei Commerzbank. Investiert Volkswagen in Tesla? VW-Großaktionär facht Spekulationen neu an. Größter Aktionär Softbank will angeblich Verschiebung des WeWork-Börsengangs. PayPal baut Geschäft mit Ratenzahlungen aus. PSA-Chef Tavares erteilt Allianz mit Fiat Chrysler Absage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10.09.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Apple stellt neue iPhones vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Bank dämpft Ertragshoffnungen -- Wirecard, Apple Keynote, US-Pharmawerte, BMW im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
07:00 Uhr
Von 0 auf 100 in drei Trades - Jetzt Depot eröffnen und von 100 Euro Prämie profitieren.
Ausland
06:49 Uhr
Société Générale will offenbar Sparkurs verschärfen - Zentrale in Paris im Blick
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000