Vifor Pharma Group Announces Successful Sale of OM Pharma

Vifor Pharma has today announced the successful sale of 100% of the share capital of OM Pharma, a Vifor Pharma Group company to Optimus Holding Ltd. The terms of the deal include:

A purchase consideration of MCHF 435 for 100% of the share capital

An earn out related to potential future value gains on 20% of Optimus Holding Ltd. equity to be determined before the end of 2027 upon a trade sale, IPO or EBITDA multiple

This earn out together with the purchase consideration could result in a total transaction value exceeding MCHF 500. The deal is expected to close within 30 days.

OM Pharma is a Geneva-based company mainly active in the field of microbial derived immunotherapeutics and has developed strongly outside the core strategy of Vifor Pharma over the past few years.

Optimus Holding Ltd. is a Swiss Group, founded by Etienne Jornod together with long-standing Swiss entrepreneurs and Abdi Ibrahim (28.5%), a Turkey-based pharmaceutical company operating in 12 countries and exporting to 60 countries worldwide, as a strategic partner. Optimus Holding is fully committed to the sustainable growth of OM Pharma and to invest considerably in R&D to become a global biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients with respiratory and inflammatory diseases.

Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group comments, "I am very pleased to have successfully completed the competitive sale process of OM Pharma announced earlier this year that was overseen by Rothschild & Co. Optimus Holding Ltd. brings a wealth of expertise and OM Pharma will benefit from the knowledge, financial investment and operational synergies of the new owners. This sale strengthens our strategic focus and will enable the company to further invest into our exciting product pipeline, especially in our core therapeutic area of nephrology.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

