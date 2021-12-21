  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den chancenreichen US-Immobilienmarkt. Mit dem aktuellen Fonds der US Treuhand. Jetzt informieren! -w-
21.12.2021 07:00

Vifor Pharma reports positive outcome of the phase-IIIb DIAMOND trial of Veltassa®

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Vifor Pharma today announced positive findings in the completed phase-IIIb DIAMOND trial of Veltassa® in heart failure patients with either manifest hyperkalemia or with a history of hyperkalemia while treated with renin-angiotensin aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi) therapy. Veltassa® demonstrated a statistically significant difference versus placebo for the primary endpoint to serum potassium levels in a high risk population.

85% of the more than 1,000 patients with either high risk of hyperkalemia or active hyperkalemia were able to be optimized to guideline recommended, life-saving RAASi treatment, including mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, with Veltassa® during the run-in phase of the study. This shows that the gap between guideline recommendations and real-world practice regarding the use of RAASi can be addressed with Veltassa®. Veltassa® was generally well tolerated and without unexpected safety findings. Vifor Pharma expects the key trial results to be presented at a major cardiology conference in H1 2022.

"We are delighted and very encouraged about the positive read-out from the DIAMOND trial for the heart failure patient community, said Dr. Klaus Henning Jensen, Chief Medical Officer of Vifor Pharma. "RAASi therapy saves lives and delays disease progression, but unfortunately many patients with heart failure are insufficiently treated due to risk of hyperkalemia. Hyperkalemia is a serious condition associated with life-threatening consequences. These data support an effective management of chronic hyperkalemia in heart failure patients on optimal RAASi therapy with Veltassa®. We look forward to presenting the detailed data to the scientific community in the first half of 2022.

"This trial makes a significant contribution to the growing body of evidence showing the importance to use Veltassa® to enable RAASi and ensures optimal treatment in a high-risk population, commented Prof. Javed Butler, Principal Investigator for the DIAMOND study. "The totality of evidence from the trials with patiromer suggests the treatment to control serum potassium and preventing hyperkalemia in heart failure patients aiding longer term optimal medical therapy.

Vifor Pharma continues to support several data generation programs with the ongoing phase-IV PLATINUM study and the CARE-HK in HF global registry to drive evidence-based care using Veltassa® in chronic kidney disease and heart failure patients.

About the DIAMOND trial
This global, multicenter, double-blind, placebo controlled study was designed to evaluate the potential role of Veltassa® in enabling patients with, or at high risk of, hyperkalemia to remain on RAASi therapy. On recommendation of the independent study Executive Committee and due to COVID-19 impact on recruitment, the primary endpoint has been changed in June 2021 to investigate the role of Veltassa® in controlling serum potassium, preventing hyperkalemia and maintain RAASi use in heart failure patients.

About Vifor Pharma Group
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).
For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

Nachrichten zu Vifor Pharma AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.12.21
Milliardendeal: Martin Ebner macht bei Vifor Pharma Kasse (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
13.12.21
Vifor-Aktie +18 Prozent: CSL und Vifor bestätigen Übernahmeverhandlungen (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vifor Pharma News
RSS Feed
Vifor Pharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vifor Pharma AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vifor Pharma News

13.12.21Vifor Pharma nimmt Stellung zu Medienspekulationen
22.11.21Vifor Pharma to spearhead development of vascular calcification field. through acquisition of Sanifit Therapeutics and Inositec AG
02.12.21Vifor Pharma comments on market speculations
26.11.21Vifor Pharma supports Iron Deficiency Day 2021: Call to action for early iron deficiency diagnosis
30.11.21Vifor Pharma announces changes to the Executive Committee as CFO retires
14.12.21Milliardendeal: Martin Ebner macht bei Vifor Pharma Kasse
16.12.21Vifor Pharma drives transformation with divestment of non-core finished drug manufacturing to CordenPharma
14.12.21CSL Limited announces tender offer to acquire Vifor Pharma Ltd
10.12.21Vifor Pharma appoints Hervé Gisserot as new Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Executive Committee
10.12.21First patient enrolled in phase-IIa study of vamifeport in patients with sickle cell disease
Weitere Vifor Pharma News
Werbung

Trading-News

Mischkonzern vor Aufspaltung: Dieser Konzern-Riese will sich in drei Unternehmen aufspalten
Moderna expandiert
Da geht noch was - Jahresendrally beim DAX?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Dezember mit Markus Koch: Value vor Growth im Seitwärtsmarkt
MainFirst: Nachhaltig. Authentisch
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vifor Pharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vifor Pharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Profiteure der Neujahrs-Vorsätze und Lockdown-Gewinner
Verlassen Sie den Planeten nie ohne  wie das Schweizer Taschenmesser Ruhm erlangte
Lindner schlägt Joachim Nagel als neuen Bundesbankpräsidenten vor
Weihnachten 2021  tolle Angebote zum Verschenken und selbst behalten
Ende des Tech-Booms? Diese Aktien verkaufen jetzt die Insider

News von

DAX bricht ein: Furcht vor Lockdowns zwingt Europas Börsen in die Knie
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
VW-Aktie bricht ein: Wie tief das Papier fallen kann
Ausblick 2022: Börsenampel steht auf Grün - Wo Experten Chancen fürs kommende Jahr sehen
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit RWE, Deutsche Telekom, Infineon, Daimler, Amazon und Kaisa

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- CEO Michael Zahn verlässt Deutsche Wohnen zum Jahresende -- Streit um Großraumjet A350: Qatar Airways verklagt Airbus

Postentausch der MAN- und Navistar-Vertriebschefs. Bosch-Chef Denner: Werden Prognosen übertreffen. Bitcoin-Wal nutzte offenbar Krypto-Crash zum Nachkauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen