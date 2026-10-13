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VinFast opens early bookings for the all-new VF 8 in the Philippines

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EQS Newswire / 13/10/2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2026 - VinFast has officially opened pre-orders for the all-new VF 8 in the Philippines, the first international market to introduce the D-segment electric SUV. Developed on a new-generation technology platform, the VF 8 is designed to elevate the driving experience. Interested customers can register through VinFast's authorized dealerships nationwide. The first 1,000 customers who place pre-orders from today through November 5, 2026, will receive a free one-year battery subscription.

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The VinFast VF 8 is now available for pre-order in the Philippines, further expanding the brand's product lineup and offering customers more choice.

The VF 8 is VinFast's all-new D-segment electric SUV and will be introduced in the Philippine market. Developed with comprehensive advancements in design, technology platform, features, and driving experience, the VF 8 is designed to deliver a modern, comfortable, and intelligent mobility experience that meets the increasingly diverse needs of Filipino customers.

In terms of design and comfort, the all-new VF 8 is developed around the "Tech Fluid" design philosophy, focusing on seamless lines, sophistication and a strong sense of motion. The overall design combines technology, emotion and everyday practicality in a modern, dynamic package.

Alongside its technology and performance upgrades, the all-new VF 8 offers added peace of mind with a vehicle warranty of seven years or 160,000 km and a battery warranty of 10 years or 200,000 km.

From now through November 5, 2026, Philippine customers can place a deposit for the all-new VF 8 through VinFast's authorized dealerships nationwide, with a non-refundable deposit of PHP 5,000-10,000. The first 1,000 customers who place their deposits during this period will receive a complimentary one-year battery subscription.

The all-new VF 8 will officially launch in the Philippines in November 2026, with the first vehicles expected to be delivered starting the same month.

Antonio "Toti" Zara III, CEO of VinFast Philippines, said: "The tremendous demand for VinFast's innovations here in the Philippines inspired us to launch this early booking program for the all-new VF 8. Built for the performance and tech-focused Filipinos, the VF 8 promises a premium midsize crossover e-SUV experience. The pre-order program is our way of giving Filipinos a chance to be among the first in the Philippines to experience our newest offering. We cannot wait for the arrival of the VF 8 in the Philippines this November, and we are even more excited to welcome more Filipinos to the VinFast ecosystem."

VinFast is building a comprehensive "For a Green Future" EV ecosystem across key markets in Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, the launch of the all-new VF 8, together with VinFast's diverse EV lineup and customer support policies, further strengthens the foundation for the company's development in the market. VinFast is also investing in after-sales services and charging infrastructure with the support of V-Green and local partners, providing practical benefits, helping reduce ownership costs and making EV ownership more convenient, while contributing to the Philippines' transition toward greener mobility./.

Hashtag: #VinFast
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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News Source: VinFast

13/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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