VinFast Partners With 13 Electric Vehicle Dealers To Develop 27 New Showrooms Across The Philippines



EQS Newswire / 11/09/2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Werbung HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2026 - VinFast has announced the signing of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with 13 dealer partners in the Philippines to develop 27 new showrooms nationwide. The agreements mark an important step in VinFast's plan to expand its electric automotive distribution network in the Philippines, while laying a strong foundation for the brand to reach its goal of developing a total of 60 dealerships in the country in 2026.



Representatives of VinFast Philippines and 13 dealer groups at the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony, aimed at expanding VinFast's nationwide dealer network.



Under the agreements, the 27 VinFast showrooms are expected to be developed across all three major geographical regions of the Philippines: Luzon in the north, Visayas in the central region, and Mindanao in the south. The network will strengthen VinFast's presence in major urban centers such as Metro Manila and Cebu, while extending its reach to new, high-potential areas including Cagayan de Oro, Tacloban, and Subic Bay. This will bring VinFast's electric vehicles and services closer to customers nationwide.



Developed in line with VinFast's global standards, the showrooms will offer modern and convenient spaces where customers can learn about and experience the brand's products, as well as access sales and after-sales services. The expanded network will also improve access to electric vehicles and related services, helping meet the growing demand for EVs in the Philippine market.



Supporting VinFast in the development of its new showroom network are 13 established local partners: Elite North Auto Cars Inc., MG Gateway Mantrade Corp., Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc., Britannica United Motors Incorporated, VF Auto Sto Tomas Inc., GR8 Marketing Motors Inc., ARCMA Motors Corporation, Autonomics Motor Corp., Gershom Car Trading Corp., Areza Motor Sales Inc., Central Auto Resources Inc., Autolink Global Motors Inc., and Greenport Mobility Inc.



These 13 companies bring extensive experience in automotive distribution in the Philippines and share VinFast's commitment to advancing the green transition. Their market knowledge, operational capabilities, and extensive networks will provide additional momentum for VinFast to accelerate the development of its distribution system, expand customer access, and enhance service quality across the country.



Mr. Antonio Zara, CEO of VinFast Southest Asia, said: "The Philippines is one of the key markets in VinFast's long-term growth strategy in the region and globally. Here, we are not only focused on expanding our sales network, but also on building a sustainable foundation for growth spanning products, services, infrastructure, and the broader EV ecosystem. With the support of our local partners, VinFast will continue to expand our operations in the years ahead, gradually making green mobility a more accessible and convenient choice for Filipino consumers."



VinFast is steadily building a comprehensive "For a Green Future" electric vehicle ecosystem across key markets in Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, VinFast continues to invest in products, services, and infrastructure to make EV ownership as convenient as possible for customers. Alongside a diverse EV lineup and attractive customer support policies, VinFast is placing a strong focus on expanding its after-sales service network and charging infrastructure with the support of V-Green and local partners. Through these efforts, the brand reaffirms its long-term commitment to investing in the Philippines and supporting the country's transition to green mobility.



Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: VinFast

Under the agreements, the 27 VinFast showrooms are expected to be developed across all three major geographical regions of the Philippines: Luzon in the north, Visayas in the central region, and Mindanao in the south. The network will strengthen VinFast's presence in major urban centers such as Metro Manila and Cebu, while extending its reach to new, high-potential areas including Cagayan de Oro, Tacloban, and Subic Bay. This will bring VinFast's electric vehicles and services closer to customers nationwide.Developed in line with VinFast's global standards, the showrooms will offer modern and convenient spaces where customers can learn about and experience the brand's products, as well as access sales and after-sales services. The expanded network will also improve access to electric vehicles and related services, helping meet the growing demand for EVs in the Philippine market.Supporting VinFast in the development of its new showroom network are 13 established local partners: Elite North Auto Cars Inc., MG Gateway Mantrade Corp., Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc., Britannica United Motors Incorporated, VF Auto Sto Tomas Inc., GR8 Marketing Motors Inc., ARCMA Motors Corporation, Autonomics Motor Corp., Gershom Car Trading Corp., Areza Motor Sales Inc., Central Auto Resources Inc., Autolink Global Motors Inc., and Greenport Mobility Inc.These 13 companies bring extensive experience in automotive distribution in the Philippines and share VinFast's commitment to advancing the green transition. Their market knowledge, operational capabilities, and extensive networks will provide additional momentum for VinFast to accelerate the development of its distribution system, expand customer access, and enhance service quality across the country.said: "VinFast is steadily building a comprehensive "For a Green Future" electric vehicle ecosystem across key markets in Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, VinFast continues to invest in products, services, and infrastructure to make EV ownership as convenient as possible for customers. Alongside a diverse EV lineup and attractive customer support policies, VinFast is placing a strong focus on expanding its after-sales service network and charging infrastructure with the support of V-Green and local partners. Through these efforts, the brand reaffirms its long-term commitment to investing in the Philippines and supporting the country's transition to green mobility.Hashtag: #VinFastThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: VinFast 11/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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