VinFast's Expansion Mirrors the Global Shift in EV Growth



EQS Newswire / 05/08/2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Werbung Emerging economies are becoming the EV industry's fastest-growing markets, creating new opportunities for automakers with an international footprint. VinFast's latest expansion reflects that shift.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -



In July, VinFast exported more than 5,000 electric vehicles aboard two dedicated vessels.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global car sales fell about 5% in the first half of 2026 as economic pressures, fuel price volatility and policy changes weighed on demand in China and the US. Yet electric vehicle sales rebounded strongly in the second quarter, reaching record levels in 50 countries. Markets including Vietnam, India, Australia and South Korea roughly doubled EV sales compared with a year earlier, while more than 90 countries posted year-on-year growth during the first half of the year.



The shift reflects a broader change in where future industry growth is likely to come from. While China remains the world's largest EV market, the IEA expects sales there to stagnate this year for the first time this decade, even as electric vehicles account for more than 60% of new car sales. Meanwhile, emerging markets are becoming increasingly important, supported by expanding policy incentives, growing charging infrastructure and rising consumer interest.



The agency also notes that China and other emerging economies are expected to account for around 60% of global car demand over the next decade, making success in these markets an increasingly important determinant of future automotive leadership.



VinFast's latest performance reflects this changing landscape.



The Vietnamese automaker delivered 70,085 electric vehicles globally in the second quarter of 2026, up 96% year-on-year, bringing first-half deliveries to 128,662 vehicles, a 78% increase from the same period last year. The company's two-wheel business also continued to expand rapidly, with 286,039 electric scooters and e-bikes delivered during the quarter, up 311% year-on-year.



The delivery mix also highlights the importance of products designed for diverse market needs. Models ranging from the compact VF 3 and VF 5 to the Limo Green MPV and the newly introduced VF MPV 7 all contributed meaningfully to second-quarter volumes, suggesting demand is spread across both personal mobility and commercial transportation segments.



Just as significant is where those vehicles are going.



In July, VinFast exported more than 5,000 electric vehicles aboard two dedicated vessels. One shipment, consisting of approximately 1,500 VF 6 SUVs, was designated for partner Green SM's planned expansion in Europe, while another transported more than 3,500 vehicles to the Philippines and Indonesia. The voyages marked VinFast's 37th and 38th international export shipments in fewer than four years, underscoring the increasing operational scale behind its global expansion.



VinFast's effort in international market, including in the Middle East, shows that as growth becomes more geographically diversified, automakers can no longer rely on a handful of mature markets to drive expansion. Instead, success will increasingly depend on building products, distribution networks and operations that can compete across a wide range of emerging economies.



For the global EV industry, the center of gravity is not disappearing from established markets. It is becoming far more distributed. VinFast's recent momentum suggests that companies positioned across multiple high-growth regions may be among the best placed to benefit from that shift.



Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: VinFast

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2026 - For much of the past decade, the global electric vehicle conversation has revolved around three markets: China, the United States, and Europe. But recent industry data suggests the next chapter may be written elsewhere.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global car sales fell about 5% in the first half of 2026 as economic pressures, fuel price volatility and policy changes weighed on demand in China and the US. Yet electric vehicle sales rebounded strongly in the second quarter, reaching record levels in 50 countries. Markets including Vietnam, India, Australia and South Korea roughly doubled EV sales compared with a year earlier, while more than 90 countries posted year-on-year growth during the first half of the year.The shift reflects a broader change in where future industry growth is likely to come from. While China remains the world's largest EV market, the IEA expects sales there to stagnate this year for the first time this decade, even as electric vehicles account for more than 60% of new car sales. Meanwhile, emerging markets are becoming increasingly important, supported by expanding policy incentives, growing charging infrastructure and rising consumer interest.The agency also notes that China and other emerging economies are expected to account for around 60% of global car demand over the next decade, making success in these markets an increasingly important determinant of future automotive leadership.VinFast's latest performance reflects this changing landscape.The Vietnamese automaker delivered 70,085 electric vehicles globally in the second quarter of 2026, up 96% year-on-year, bringing first-half deliveries to 128,662 vehicles, a 78% increase from the same period last year. The company's two-wheel business also continued to expand rapidly, with 286,039 electric scooters and e-bikes delivered during the quarter, up 311% year-on-year.The delivery mix also highlights the importance of products designed for diverse market needs. Models ranging from the compact VF 3 and VF 5 to the Limo Green MPV and the newly introduced VF MPV 7 all contributed meaningfully to second-quarter volumes, suggesting demand is spread across both personal mobility and commercial transportation segments.Just as significant is where those vehicles are going.In July, VinFast exported more than 5,000 electric vehicles aboard two dedicated vessels. One shipment, consisting of approximately 1,500 VF 6 SUVs, was designated for partner Green SM's planned expansion in Europe, while another transported more than 3,500 vehicles to the Philippines and Indonesia. The voyages marked VinFast's 37th and 38th international export shipments in fewer than four years, underscoring the increasing operational scale behind its global expansion.VinFast's effort in international market, including in the Middle East, shows that as growth becomes more geographically diversified, automakers can no longer rely on a handful of mature markets to drive expansion. Instead, success will increasingly depend on building products, distribution networks and operations that can compete across a wide range of emerging economies.For the global EV industry, the center of gravity is not disappearing from established markets. It is becoming far more distributed. VinFast's recent momentum suggests that companies positioned across multiple high-growth regions may be among the best placed to benefit from that shift.Hashtag: #VinFastThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: VinFast 05/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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