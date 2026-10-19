VinFast VF MPV 7 wins ‘Inspiring Product Service MPV EV of the Year’ at Marketeers Editor’s Choice Award 2026



EQS Newswire / 19/10/2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Werbung JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – VinFast VF MPV 7 has been named "Inspiring Product Service MPV EV of the Year" at the Marketeers Editor's Choice Award 2026, recognizing the model's distinctive value and its potential to inspire a greener, more modern, and more empowered lifestyle for individuals and families in Indonesia.



Ms. Astrid Ariani Wijana, VinFast Indonesia Marketing Director (left), accepts the award on behalf of the company.

Organized annually by Indonesia's leading marketing magazine Marketeers, the Marketeers Editor's Choice Award celebrates outstanding products and services that demonstrate innovation, creative thinking, and a strong understanding of evolving consumer needs.



Selected from a competitive field of products from international brands, the VinFast VF MPV 7 stood out to the Marketeers editorial team for its practical value for modern families. Combining a spacious seven-seat configuration, smart technology, and smooth electric performance, the electric MPV is designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of the entire family.



Guided by the message "Jalani Hidup dengan Lega" ("Live Life with Ease and Comfort"), the VF MPV 7 offers more than convenience on every journey. It creates room for Indonesian families to enjoy richer shared experiences, from daily commutes through busy cities to longer trips together. This combination of practicality, comfort, and the freedom to make the most of every journey underpins the model's recognition as "Inspiring Product Service MPV EV of the Year".



Arunodoy Das, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Indonesia, said: "Being recognized at the Marketeers Editor's Choice Award 2026 reinforces VinFast's vision for Indonesia: making electric vehicles a practical, compelling, and accessible choice for more consumers. We believe the green transition can deliver meaningful value only when advanced technology is closely aligned with people's everyday needs and contributes to a better quality of life. With the VF MPV 7, we aim to give Indonesian families a spacious, comfortable, and intelligent mobility space, making every journey an opportunity for richer experiences. This recognition also reflects VinFast's long-term commitment to supporting Indonesia's transition to green mobility and creating lasting value for the future."



The VinFast VF MPV 7 features a spacious and versatile seven-seat cabin, with overall dimensions of 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm and a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, providing generous interior space for every passenger. Its modern interior features premium synthetic leather seats, a 10.1-inch central infotainment display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as dedicated air vents across all three seating rows.



Beyond its spacious cabin and electric performance, the VF MPV 7 incorporates smart technologies designed to enhance everyday convenience. The vehicle features an Indonesian-language virtual assistant, a smartphone-based remote vehicle management application, and various driver assistance and safety features, providing added convenience and confidence for family journeys.



Beyond the vehicle itself, VinFast supports Indonesian customers through its "Drive Worry Free" program, built around five pillars: Zero Operating Cost, Battery Peace of Mind, Ownership Confidence, Service Confidence, and Business Confidence. The program offers a range of customer benefits, including a residual value guarantee of up to 80%, free charging at V-GREEN charging stations, two years of free battery subscription, and a comprehensive battery warranty policy.



After more than two years in Indonesia, VinFast continues to strengthen its long-term presence by expanding its product portfolio, developing its distribution and aftersales networks, and accelerating the expansion of V-GREEN charging infrastructure nationwide. These strategic initiatives underscore the company's commitment to making electric mobility more accessible to Indonesian consumers while contributing to the development of green transportation and the broader sustainable transition in Indonesia and across the region.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: VinFast

Organized annually by Indonesia's leading marketing magazine Marketeers, the Marketeers Editor's Choice Award celebrates outstanding products and services that demonstrate innovation, creative thinking, and a strong understanding of evolving consumer needs.Selected from a competitive field of products from international brands, the VinFast VF MPV 7 stood out to the Marketeers editorial team for its practical value for modern families. Combining a spacious seven-seat configuration, smart technology, and smooth electric performance, the electric MPV is designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of the entire family.Guided by the message "Jalani Hidup dengan Lega" ("Live Life with Ease and Comfort"), the VF MPV 7 offers more than convenience on every journey. It creates room for Indonesian families to enjoy richer shared experiences, from daily commutes through busy cities to longer trips together. This combination of practicality, comfort, and the freedom to make the most of every journey underpins the model's recognition as "Inspiring Product Service MPV EV of the Year"., said: "Being recognized at the Marketeers Editor's Choice Award 2026 reinforces VinFast's vision for Indonesia: making electric vehicles a practical, compelling, and accessible choice for more consumers. We believe the green transition can deliver meaningful value only when advanced technology is closely aligned with people's everyday needs and contributes to a better quality of life. With the VF MPV 7, we aim to give Indonesian families a spacious, comfortable, and intelligent mobility space, making every journey an opportunity for richer experiences. This recognition also reflects VinFast's long-term commitment to supporting Indonesia's transition to green mobility and creating lasting value for the future."The VinFast VF MPV 7 features a spacious and versatile seven-seat cabin, with overall dimensions of 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm and a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, providing generous interior space for every passenger. Its modern interior features premium synthetic leather seats, a 10.1-inch central infotainment display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as dedicated air vents across all three seating rows.Beyond its spacious cabin and electric performance, the VF MPV 7 incorporates smart technologies designed to enhance everyday convenience. The vehicle features an Indonesian-language virtual assistant, a smartphone-based remote vehicle management application, and various driver assistance and safety features, providing added convenience and confidence for family journeys.Beyond the vehicle itself, VinFast supports Indonesian customers through its "Drive Worry Free" program, built around five pillars: Zero Operating Cost, Battery Peace of Mind, Ownership Confidence, Service Confidence, and Business Confidence. The program offers a range of customer benefits, including a residual value guarantee of up to 80%, free charging at V-GREEN charging stations, two years of free battery subscription, and a comprehensive battery warranty policy.After more than two years in Indonesia, VinFast continues to strengthen its long-term presence by expanding its product portfolio, developing its distribution and aftersales networks, and accelerating the expansion of V-GREEN charging infrastructure nationwide. These strategic initiatives underscore the company's commitment to making electric mobility more accessible to Indonesian consumers while contributing to the development of green transportation and the broader sustainable transition in Indonesia and across the region.Hashtag: #VinFastThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: VinFast 19/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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