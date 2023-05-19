  • Suche
05.06.2023 09:23

Visa Aktie News: Dow Jones Aktie Visa am Montagvormittag im Aufwind

Visa Aktie News: Dow Jones Aktie Visa am Montagvormittag im Aufwind
So bewegt sich Visa
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Visa. Das Papier von Visa konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im AMEX-Handel um 1,0 Prozent auf 228,64 USD.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Visa nach oben. Im AMEX-Handel gewann die Aktie um 22:15 Uhr 1,0 Prozent auf 228,64 USD. Die Visa-Aktie legte bis auf 229,61 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 229,61 USD. Von der Visa-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 14.250 Stück gehandelt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 22.04.2023 auf bis zu 235,36 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Visa-Aktie derzeit noch 2,94 Prozent Luft nach oben. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 14.10.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 175,09 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 23,42 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.03.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Visa am 25.04.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 2,09 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,79 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Visa mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 7.985,00 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 7.189,00 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 11,07 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Visa am 25.07.2023 vorlegen.

Experten taxieren den Visa-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 8,60 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Olga Kolos / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.

03.06.23
03.06.23
03.06.23
02.06.23
Visa Aktie News: Visa präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.net)
02.06.23
Visa Aktie News: Visa am Freitagmittag gesucht (finanzen.net)
02.06.23
Visa Aktie News: Visa am Freitagvormittag mit Aufschlag (finanzen.net)
22.05.23
1. Quartal 2023: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Deutsche Bank im vergangenen Quartal im Portfolio (finanzen.net)
19.05.23
Bridgewater Associates: So hat der von Ray Dalio gegründete Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2023 investiert (finanzen.net)

