23.06.2023 12:05

Visa Aktie News: Dow Jones Aktie Visa schiebt sich am Mittag vor

Visa Aktie News: Dow Jones Aktie Visa schiebt sich am Mittag vor
Notierung im Fokus
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Visa. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im Tradegate-Handel legte sie um 0,6 Prozent auf 209,55 EUR zu.
Das Papier von Visa legte um 11:59 Uhr zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 209,55 EUR. In der Spitze gewann die Visa-Aktie bis auf 209,90 EUR. Bei 208,70 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 963 Visa-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 217,50 EUR erreichte der Titel am 19.05.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 3,79 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Visa-Aktie. Am 14.10.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 180,22 EUR ab. Abschläge von 14,00 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Visa am 25.04.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 2,09 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,79 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 7.985,00 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 7.189,00 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Visa dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2023 voraussichtlich am 25.07.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Visa im Jahr 2023 8,60 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Visa-Aktie

1. Quartal 2023: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Deutsche Bank im vergangenen Quartal im Portfolio

Bridgewater Associates: So hat der von Ray Dalio gegründete Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2023 investiert

ChatGPT stellt Aktien-Portfolio zusammen - und schlägt beliebte Fonds deutlich

Bildquellen: varandah / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.

23.06.23
Visa Aktie News: Visa am Nachmittag mit KursVerlusten (finanzen.net)
23.06.23
Visa Aktie News: Visa schiebt sich am Mittag vor (finanzen.net)
23.06.23
Visa Aktie News: Visa am Freitagvormittag im Plus (finanzen.net)
03.06.23
NYSE und NYSE COMPOSITE INDEX im Fokus – Börsenwissen und NYSE Top 20 Blue Chip Aktien (WH SelfInvest)
03.06.23
NYSE und NYSE COMPOSITE INDEX im Fokus – Börsenwissen und NYSE Top 20 Blue Chip Aktien (WH SelfInvest)
03.06.23
NYSE und NYSE COMPOSITE INDEX im Fokus – Börsenwissen und NYSE Top 20 Blue Chip Aktien (WH SelfInvest)
22.05.23
1. Quartal 2023: Diese US-Aktien hatte die Deutsche Bank im vergangenen Quartal im Portfolio (finanzen.net)
19.05.23
Bridgewater Associates: So hat der von Ray Dalio gegründete Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2023 investiert (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Visa Inc.

24.07.2019Visa OutperformCredit Suisse Group
24.07.2019Visa buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.07.2019Visa OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2018Visa overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.09.2018Visa OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.07.2019Visa OutperformCredit Suisse Group
24.07.2019Visa buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.07.2019Visa OverweightBarclays Capital
25.10.2018Visa overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.09.2018Visa OutperformBMO Capital Markets
18.05.2018Visa NeutralUBS AG
15.04.2016Visa NeutralCompass Point
24.07.2015Visa HoldTopeka Capital Markets
24.07.2015Visa Mkt PerformFBR Capital
30.01.2015Visa Mkt PerformFBR Capital
01.11.2012Visa sellUBS AG
12.09.2012Visa sellUBS AG
26.07.2012Visa sellUBS AG
09.07.2012Visa sellUBS AG
11.12.2008Visa underperformCowen and Company, LLC

Mehr zur Visa-Aktie

Nachrichten

