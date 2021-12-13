  • Suche
13.12.2021 13:00

Vodafone Qatar selects Inseego 5G Indoor CPE FX2000 for GigaHome and enterprise customers

Vodafone Qatar and Inseego (Nasdaq: INSG) are bringing lightning-fast internet access to home and business customers with the launch of the new 5G indoor router FX2000. Combining 5G performance with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 in a compact design, the FX2000 can connect up to 30 Wi-Fi devices, including laptops, tablets, POS systems, smartphones, televisions, smart home systems and gaming consoles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005238/en/

(C)2021. Inseego Corp. Inseego Wavemaker(TM) 5G FX2000 indoor router for Vodafone Qatar. (Graphic: Business Wire)

(C)2021. Inseego Corp. Inseego Wavemaker(TM) 5G FX2000 indoor router for Vodafone Qatar. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX2000 is now available at Vodafone Qatar retail locations and online. Bundled with Vodafones 5G GigaHome Plans, the FX2000 will deliver speed, simplicity and security to users, all in a small and sleek design that fits both business and home spaces.

"Our GigaHome and business customers trust us to provide fast, reliable, secure internet access for a wide range of demanding applications, said Diego Camberos, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Qatar. "The Inseego FX2000 router lets them enjoy the full power of 5G performance, whether theyre working from home, running a business, streaming movies, using AR/VR headsets, or gaming. Were very pleased to bring this world-class solution to Qatar.

"Were very proud to provide Vodafone Qatar with this powerful 5G fixed wireless access solution for their customers home offices, business communications, and immersive multimedia entertainment experiences, said Simon Rayne, Inseego Senior Vice President and Managing Director UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. "Inseego is leading the industry with fixed wireless solutions that can deliver gigabit-plus download speeds, lag-free responsiveness and outstanding reliability.

  • The worlds smallest 5G indoor CPE  With its small footprint and low profile, the FX2000 is currently the smallest indoor customer premises equipment (CPE) on the market. It can be placed on a tabletop or desktop and moved easily when relocating to a new home or office.
  • Easy setup and management  The FX2000 can be set up by anyone (no service technician needed!) in a few minutes. The Inseego Mobile smartphone app makes it easy to optimize performance and manage the FX2000 with user-friendly control settings.
  • Best-in-class performance  With Inseegos industry-leading antenna and RF technology, the FX2000 can deliver peak 5G speeds over 1 Gbps* (along with fallback to Cat 22 LTE) for fast and reliable connections with sustained high throughput and low latency for applications such as videoconferencing, streaming media, AR/VR and cloud computing. The FX2000 supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for up to 30 connected devices, as well as an ethernet LAN port and USB port, to connect up to 32 devices simultaneously. The ethernet LAN port can also be connected to other routing devices.
  • Enterprise-grade security  Designed and developed in the U.S. with multiple layers of advanced security, the FX2000 safeguards data with advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, OpenVPN, guest Wi-Fi network and more. Robust authentication protects against cyber threats and allows customers to connect with confidence to their corporate networks.

Work from anywhere  securely

Unlike slow, overcrowded, and unsecured home Wi-Fi networks, the FX2000 provides a fast, separate and secure connection to a corporate network through a carrier-managed 5G network. It provides reliable broadband for employees who dont have dependable internet access at home.

Business-ready

Branch offices, medical offices, retail shops and restaurants all need ultra-reliable connections for their POS systems, business systems, and guest Wi-Fi networks. The FX2000 can be used for both primary internet access and as a backup solution when other internet services go down.

Trusted and secure

Designed and developed in the U.S., Inseego solutions are trusted by leading mobile operators, government agencies and enterprise customers worldwide.

To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions go to inseego.com. For more about the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX2000, see https://inseego.com/products/fixed/fx2000/. For press and analyst inquiries, please email press@inseego.com.

To find out more about Vodafone Qatar and 5G GigaNet network, please visit: https://www.vodafone.qa/en/home

* Actual speeds experienced depend upon network availability and other factors.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseegos mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the companys patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Wavemaker and Inseego Connect names are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. ("Vodafone Qatar") provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has 1.7 million mobile customers as of 30 September 2021. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with fibre connectivity and 5G, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar's continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatars vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect todays ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming peoples first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Trotz der massiven pandemiebedingten Verwerfungen haben sich Aktien bisher bilderbuchmäßig entwickelt. Ein Experte stellt im Online-Seminar um 18 Uhr die Prognosen der Commerzbank für Konjunktur, Zinsen und Währungen für das kommende Jahr 2022 vor.
