finanzen.net
24.10.2018 18:00
Bewerten
(0)

Voluntis Announces End of Multi-Cancer Extension for Solution Developed with Roche Pharma France

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX), a company specializing in digital therapeutics, announces Roche Pharma France's decision to end the agreement, announced in March 2018, to extend the ZEMY solution, initially developed in breast cancer, to all solid tumors.

In breast cancer, Roche Pharma France will continue to sponsor the ongoing clinical study. This multi-center study aims to evaluate user adherence to the ZEMY solution and the effect on patients quality of life.

Voluntis will continue to develop its proprietary multi-cancer solution to manage a wide range of treatments and mechanisms of action for patients and healthcare professionals.

The revised contract scope for the French territory is expected to have minimal financial impact to operations.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia® and Diabeo® in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Voluntis

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.06.18
Voluntis and Monarch Medical Technologies Announce Partnership to Provide Seamless Solution for Insulin Dosing Across the Continuum of Care (PR Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Voluntis News
RSS Feed
Voluntis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Voluntis

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Voluntis News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Voluntis News
Anzeige

Inside

Richtig für die Rente sparen
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Palladium springt auf Allzeithoch
HSBC: Microsoft, Oracle und SAP verdienen an der weltweiten Datenflut
DZ BANK - Traden wie die Profis - Feingold Research, die neuen Referenten in der DZ BANK Webinarreihe
Vontobel: Rohöl - Hohe Lagerbestände belasten Ölpreis
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Mittelfristig weiter angeschlagen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Voluntis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Voluntis Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hier zeige ich Ihnen, wie Sie im Alter sorgenfrei leben
Chinesischer Kühlschrank-Gigant wird jetzt in Frankfurt gehandelt
Deutsche Bank stemmt sich gegen den Abstieg
Die Jahrhundert-Anlage leidet jetzt unter ihrer eigenen Beliebtheit
Beim Luftdruck lauert der entscheidende Fehler

News von

Dax minus zwei Prozent - tiefster Stand seit Ende 2016 - Wirecard-Aktie und Infineon sacken ab
Wirecard-Aktie minus sechs Prozent: Wird es jetzt Zeit für Gewinnmitnahmen?
Türkische Lira bricht ein: Rückschlag für Erdogan-Partei AKP belastet
Dax-Chartanalyse: Neues Verkaufssignal - Wo die nächste Haltezone liegt
Apple-Aktie, Electronic Arts & Co.: Bei diesen Tech-Giganten winken Einstiegskurse

News von

Der trivago-Chef erklärt, warum er sein Milliardenunternehmen einem Denkfehler verdankt
Kriminelle können heimlich mit Ihrem Computer Bitcoins schürfen und damit enorme Kosten verursachen
Theresa May hat einen drastischen Plan für den Fall, dass es zu einem harten Brexit kommt
Verbrauch, Batterie und Co.: Was man vor dem E-Auto-Kauf beachten muss
"Ich hoffe, die Leute merken es": Obama zerstört mit einem Satz Trumps größtes Märchen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefer -- Deutsche-Bank-Gewinn sinkt deutlich -- Boeing erhöht Ausblick -- Commerzbank gibt angeblich Gebot für NordLB ab -- Vapiano, KWS, Siltronic im Fokus

Fitch: Ende der EZB-Nettoanleihekäufe könnte Volatilität steigern. AT&T enttäuscht mit weniger Mobilfunkverträgen. KRONES rudert bei Prognose zurück - Geringere Margen erwartet. Barclays verdient dank gesunkener Risikovorsorge deutlich mehr. Porsche wegen VW-Dieselskandal zu Schadenersatz verurteilt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Gut bezahlte Jobs
Bei diesen Top-Konzernen brauchen Bewerber keinen Abschluss
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:56 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefer -- Deutsche-Bank-Gewinn sinkt deutlich -- Boeing erhöht Ausblick -- Commerzbank gibt angeblich Gebot für NordLB ab -- Vapiano, KWS, Siltronic im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:51 Uhr
Deutsche Bank-Aktie gibt ab: Deutsche Bank peilt nach durchwachsenem Quartal ersten Gewinn seit 2014 an
Aktie im Fokus
17:53 Uhr
Siltronic-Aktie rutscht weiter ab - auch Infineon fallen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309