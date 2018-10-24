Voluntis Announces End of Multi-Cancer Extension for Solution Developed with Roche Pharma France

Aktien in diesem Artikel Voluntis 6,63 EUR

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX), a company specializing in digital therapeutics, announces Roche Pharma France's decision to end the agreement, announced in March 2018, to extend the ZEMY solution, initially developed in breast cancer, to all solid tumors.

In breast cancer, Roche Pharma France will continue to sponsor the ongoing clinical study. This multi-center study aims to evaluate user adherence to the ZEMY solution and the effect on patients quality of life.

Voluntis will continue to develop its proprietary multi-cancer solution to manage a wide range of treatments and mechanisms of action for patients and healthcare professionals.

The revised contract scope for the French territory is expected to have minimal financial impact to operations.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia® and Diabeo® in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181024005583/en/