Voluntis Announces End of Multi-Cancer Extension for Solution Developed with Roche Pharma France

Regulatory News:
Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX),
a company specializing in digital therapeutics, announces Roche Pharma
France's decision to end the agreement, announced in March 2018, to
extend the ZEMY solution, initially developed in breast cancer, to all
solid tumors.
In breast cancer, Roche Pharma France will continue to sponsor the
ongoing clinical study. This multi-center study aims to evaluate user
adherence to the ZEMY solution and the effect on patients quality of
life.
Voluntis will continue to develop its proprietary multi-cancer solution
to manage a wide range of treatments and mechanisms of action for
patients and healthcare professionals.
The revised contract scope for the French territory is expected to have
minimal financial impact to operations.
About Voluntis
Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from
chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus
improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis
solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the
care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage,
manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations
are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium
technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital
therapeutics. These include Insulia® and Diabeo®
in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has
long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as
Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris,
France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics
Alliance.
