Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) fällt am Freitagnachmittag
01.09.23 16:08 Uhr

01.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) fällt am Freitagnachmittag

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 21,90 EUR.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 15:51 Uhr um 0,9 Prozent auf 21,90 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 21,66 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 22,07 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 2.567.661 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 17.01.2023 bei 28,72 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 31,14 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 15,27 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 28.03.2023 erreicht. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 30,27 Prozent sinken.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 27,99 EUR an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.06.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 26.07.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie fiel negativ aus. Der Verlust je Papier wurde auf -2,47 EUR beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel waren -0,08 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2023 voraussichtlich am 03.11.2023 vorlegen. Mit der Vorlage der Q3 2024-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) rechnen Experten am 01.11.2024.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn in Höhe von 2,17 EUR je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

