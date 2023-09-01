DAX15.915 +0,5%ESt504.312 +0,7%MSCIW2.990 +0,1%Dow34.838 +0,3%Nas14.032 ±-0,0%Bitcoin23.977 -0,4%Euro1,0805 +0,2%Öl88,63 -0,4%Gold1.940 ±0,0%
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) steigt am Montagmittag

04.09.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,4 Prozent auf 21,93 EUR.

Um 11:48 Uhr wies die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 21,93 EUR nach oben. Bei 22,39 EUR markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 22,34 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 607.567 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 28,72 EUR erreichte der Titel am 17.01.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 30,96 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 15,27 EUR am 28.03.2023. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 30,37 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 27,99 EUR an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.06.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 26.07.2023. Für das jüngste Jahresviertel wies das Unternehmen ein EPS von -2,47 EUR je Aktie aus. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein EPS von -0,08 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q3 2023 wird am 03.11.2023 erwartet. Mit der Vorlage der Q3 2024-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) rechnen Experten am 01.11.2024.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie in Höhe von 2,17 EUR im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

DatumRatingAnalyst
29.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.05.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightBarclays Capital
22.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group