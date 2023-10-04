Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag

So bewegt sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Zuletzt wies die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 22,13 EUR nach oben.

Um 15:52 Uhr wies die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 22,13 EUR nach oben. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 22,47 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 21,80 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.674.837 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 17.01.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 28,72 EUR an. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie somit 22,95 Prozent niedriger. Bei 15,27 EUR fiel das Papier am 28.03.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 44,92 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 28,42 EUR.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.06.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 26.07.2023 vor. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) vermeldete für das jüngste Quartal einen Verlust je Aktie von -2,47 EUR. Im Vorjahr hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von -0,08 EUR je Aktie erwirtschaftet.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2023 wird am 03.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Mit der Präsentation der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) rechnen Experten am 01.11.2024.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 1,83 EUR belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

