Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Freitagmittag mit Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein

Im XETRA-Handel gewannen die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Papiere um 17:35 Uhr 6,0 Prozent. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie sogar auf 17,81 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 16,81 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 4.724.819 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei einem Wert von 41,45 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (07.04.2022). Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 57,26 Prozent. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.03.2023 auf bis zu 15,27 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie damit 16,01 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 29,62 EUR.

Am 04.11.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.09.2022 – vorgestellt.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q1 2023 wird am 04.05.2023 erwartet. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q1 2024 rechnen Experten am 02.05.2024.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein EPS in Höhe von 0,451 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

