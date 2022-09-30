  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
07.04.2023 12:04

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Freitagmittag mit Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Freitagmittag mit Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein
Kursverlauf
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag der Anteilsschein von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) legte zuletzt zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 6,0 Prozent auf 17,72 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Im XETRA-Handel gewannen die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Papiere um 17:35 Uhr 6,0 Prozent. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie sogar auf 17,81 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 16,81 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 4.724.819 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei einem Wert von 41,45 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (07.04.2022). Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 57,26 Prozent. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.03.2023 auf bis zu 15,27 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie damit 16,01 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 29,62 EUR.

Am 04.11.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.09.2022 – vorgestellt.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q1 2023 wird am 04.05.2023 erwartet. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q1 2024 rechnen Experten am 02.05.2024.

Beim Gewinn 2023 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein EPS in Höhe von 0,451 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Aroundtown, TAG Immobilien, Vonovia & Co.: Immobilien-Aktien weiter im Abwärtssog

Vonovia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Barclays stuft Vonovia herab

Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Wohnen belässt Dividende unverändert

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.04.23
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor (finanzen.net)
06.04.23
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.net)
06.04.23
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag höher (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
05.04.23
Vonovia-Aktie: Was Analysten im März vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
28.03.23
Aroundtown, TAG Immobilien, Vonovia & Co.: Immobilien-Aktien weiter im Abwärtssog (dpa-afx)
27.03.23
Hot Stocks heute: Monats- und Quartalsende - Einschätzung zu Vonovia (finanzen.net)
27.03.23
AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Vonovia schwanken mit Sektor - Barclays-Abstufung belastet (dpa-afx)
27.03.23
Vonovia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Barclays stuft Vonovia herab (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zur Vonovia Aktie

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

17.03.23Vonovia-Aktie im Minus: Vonovia rechnet mit Gewinnrückgang und kürzt Dividende
06.04.23Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor
28.03.23Aroundtown, TAG Immobilien, Vonovia & Co.: Immobilien-Aktien weiter im Abwärtssog
07.03.23Vonovia-Aktie nach Bericht über Razzia tief im Minus - Vonovia leitet Untersuchung ein
27.03.23Vonovia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Barclays stuft Vonovia herab
22.03.23Vonovia-Aktie verliert deutlich: Morgan Stanley senkt Vonovia auf 'Underweight'
06.04.23Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit Kursplus
25.03.23Zukauf: Director vergrößert Depot um Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien
06.04.23Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag höher
24.03.23Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Wohnen belässt Dividende unverändert
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Wall Street wartet auf US-Arbeitsmarktdaten vor Ostern: Analysen für DAX, Dow, Nasdaq, Gold & Aktien
Die Stimmung des Marktes erfassen – Interview mit Benjamin Feingold
Chefwechsel bei der ErlingKlinger AG & Das Wichtigste der kommenden Woche zusammengefasst
Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Fresenius Medical Care, Siemens, Continental
BVB Aktie nach Pokalaus tiefrot - alle Augen auf die Bundesliga
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Mickey Mouse wird 100!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

06.04.23MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas fester - Hoffen auf Zins-Entspannung
06.04.23XETRA-SCHLUSS/Etwas fester - Markt setzt auf baldiges Zins-Top
06.04.23EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.04.23From the Hospital in Blagoevgrad: A Baby admitted with Jaundice was discharged with a Broken Leg
06.04.23EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.04.232 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Leg Higher
04.04.23EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.04.23EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.04.23Man with dementia who refused leg amputation left medics with ‘appalling dilemma’
03.04.23EY, Leoni, Patrizia Immobilien, E-Scooter - das war Montag, 03.03.2023

News von

Die Notenbanken spielen Verlust-Versteck – und der Steuerzahler trägt die Kosten
Jeden Monat eine Zusatzrente – das ist die beste Geldanlage fürs Alter
Regierung beschließt Strompreisbremse für Wärmepumpen
So hoch ist das Renditepotenzial des ersten Rüstungsaktien-ETF
Erster Rüstungs-ETF und das Geschäft mit den Tankstellen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- TUI beendet Kursrutsch -- Amazon kürzt Mitarbeiter-Aktienzuteilungen -- Gerresheimer mit Erlöse-Plus -- Boeing, Allianz, GRENKE im Fokus

Goldman Sachs sieht Tesla klar im Vorteil gegenüber Europas E-Auto-Herstellern. Schweizer Regierung macht Vorgaben für die Bonuszahlungen bei Credit Suisse und UBS. Shell könnte wohl Geld für abgeschriebenes russisches Öl- und Gasprojekt erhalten. BaFin erhält mehr Beschwerden über Banken. Evonik verkauft Standort Lülsdorf an International Chemical Investors Group.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen