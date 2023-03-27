  • Suche
10.04.2023 16:08

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zündet am Nachmittag Kursrakete
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 6,0 Prozent auf 17,72 EUR.
Um 17:35 Uhr ging es für das Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 6,0 Prozent auf 17,72 EUR. Der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 17,81 EUR zu. Mit einem Wert von 16,81 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 4.724.819 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 07.04.2022 bei 41,45 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie derzeit noch 57,26 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 28.03.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 15,27 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 16,01 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wird bei 29,62 EUR angegeben.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.11.2022.

Am 04.05.2023 werden die Q1 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Die Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse könnte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) möglicherweise am 02.05.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 0,451 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
