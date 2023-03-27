  • Suche
11.04.2023 12:05

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zeigt sich am Mittag gestärkt

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zeigt sich am Mittag gestärkt
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Zuletzt wies die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 17,84 EUR nach oben.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie konnte um 11:48 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,7 Prozent auf 17,84 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie sogar auf 18,04 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 17,90 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.421.086 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 39,59 EUR erreichte der Titel am 12.04.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 54,95 Prozent Plus fehlen der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 28.03.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 15,27 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 16,80 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 29,62 EUR an.

Die Zahlen des am 30.09.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.11.2022.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2023 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.05.2023 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Bilanz am 02.05.2024.

Analysten erwarten für 2023 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 0,451 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

