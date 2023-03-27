Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag in Grün

Aktien in diesem Artikel Vonovia 18,06 EUR

1,80% Charts

News

Analysen

Um 15:51 Uhr stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 17,99 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie legte bis auf 18,06 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 17,90 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 2.718.500 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 39,59 EUR erreichte der Titel am 12.04.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 54,57 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 15,27 EUR ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 17,78 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Analysten bewerten die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 29,62 EUR.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ließ sich am 04.11.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.09.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2023 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 04.05.2023 präsentieren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Bilanz am 02.05.2024.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 0,451 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Aroundtown, TAG Immobilien, Vonovia & Co.: Immobilien-Aktien weiter im Abwärtssog

Vonovia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Barclays stuft Vonovia herab

Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Wohnen belässt Dividende unverändert

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE