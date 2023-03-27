Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker

Aktien in diesem Artikel Vonovia 17,88 EUR

Um 09:05 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 17,75 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 17,94 EUR. Bei 17,90 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Bisher wurden heute 274.498 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 12.04.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 39,59 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 55,17 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 15,27 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 28.03.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 16,24 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Beim Kursziel liegen die Analysten-Schätzungen bei durchschnittlich 29,62 EUR.

Am 04.11.2022 legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.09.2022 endete, vor.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 04.05.2023 erwartet. Experten kalkulieren am 02.05.2024 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q1 2024-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington).

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 0,451 EUR fest.

