Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag tiefer
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 2,5 Prozent auf 20,81 EUR abwärts.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte um 15:51 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,5 Prozent auf 20,81 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging bis auf 20,74 EUR. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 21,21 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.851.891 Stück.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 31,69 EUR erreichte der Titel am 17.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 52,28 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 28.03.2023 (15,27 EUR). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 36,28 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 27,89 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.
Am 26.07.2023 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.06.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Verlust je Aktie belief sich auf -2,47 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren -0,08 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.
Mit der Q3 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird am 03.11.2023 gerechnet. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q3 2024-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 01.11.2024 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 2,16 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belaufen.
DAX 40-Titel Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) bedeutet
Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie im Minus: Deutsche Wohnen macht unterm Strich Verlust
Vonovia-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: Vonovia steigert operativen Gewinn leicht und bekräftigt Ausblick
|08.08.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.05.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.03.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.03.2023
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.12.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.2018
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group