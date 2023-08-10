Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag tiefer

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 2,5 Prozent auf 20,81 EUR abwärts.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte um 15:51 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,5 Prozent auf 20,81 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging bis auf 20,74 EUR. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 21,21 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.851.891 Stück.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 31,69 EUR erreichte der Titel am 17.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 52,28 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 28.03.2023 (15,27 EUR). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 36,28 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 27,89 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Am 26.07.2023 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.06.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Verlust je Aktie belief sich auf -2,47 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren -0,08 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q3 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird am 03.11.2023 gerechnet. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q3 2024-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 01.11.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 2,16 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belaufen.

