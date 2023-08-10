DAX15.835 -1,0%ESt504.323 -1,4%TDax3.129 -0,9%Dow35.221 +0,1%Nas13.614 -0,9%Bitcoin26.795 ±-0,0%Euro1,0958 -0,2%Öl87,05 +0,8%Gold1.916 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Plug Power A1JA81 Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Siemens 723610 Varta A0TGJ5 TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Novo Nordisk A1XA8R NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Konjunktursorgen: Dow fester -- DAX tiefer -- Varta peilt 2024 mehr Umsatzwachstum an -- METRO unter Erwartungen -- Aurora Cannabis steigert Umsatz -- PATRIZIA, Fraport im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Nachmittag
Darum steigen die Ölpreise leicht
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag tiefer

11.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag tiefer

Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 2,5 Prozent auf 20,81 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
20,91 EUR -0,42 EUR -1,97%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte um 15:51 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,5 Prozent auf 20,81 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ging bis auf 20,74 EUR. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 21,21 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.851.891 Stück.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 31,69 EUR erreichte der Titel am 17.08.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 52,28 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 28.03.2023 (15,27 EUR). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 36,28 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel geben Analysten bei 27,89 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie an.

Am 26.07.2023 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.06.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Verlust je Aktie belief sich auf -2,47 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren -0,08 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q3 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird am 03.11.2023 gerechnet. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q3 2024-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 01.11.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 2,16 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

DAX 40-Titel Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) bedeutet

Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie im Minus: Deutsche Wohnen macht unterm Strich Verlust

Vonovia-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: Vonovia steigert operativen Gewinn leicht und bekräftigt Ausblick

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.05.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightBarclays Capital
22.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group