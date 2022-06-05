Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Um 14.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr wies die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 30,99 EUR nach oben. Der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 31,04 EUR zu. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 30,90 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 837.797 Aktien.

Bei 54,51 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 43,14 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 14.06.2022 bei 30,48 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 1,67 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 58,43 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.03.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Verlust je Aktie lag bei -0,08 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Anteilsschein in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz wurden 761,41 EUR gegenüber 581,95 EUR im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q2 2022 wird am 03.08.2022 erwartet. Experten erwarten die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen am 02.08.2023.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 2,74 EUR je Aktie.

