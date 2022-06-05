  • Suche
14.06.2022 12:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Notierung im Blick
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Im XETRA-Handel gewannen die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Papiere zuletzt 0,4 Prozent.
Um 14.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr wies die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 30,99 EUR nach oben. Der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 31,04 EUR zu. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 30,90 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 837.797 Aktien.

Bei 54,51 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 43,14 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 14.06.2022 bei 30,48 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 1,67 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 58,43 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.03.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Verlust je Aktie lag bei -0,08 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Anteilsschein in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz wurden 761,41 EUR gegenüber 581,95 EUR im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q2 2022 wird am 03.08.2022 erwartet. Experten erwarten die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen am 02.08.2023.

Experten taxieren den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 2,74 EUR je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Vonovia-Aktie schwächer: Vonovia entwickelt mit VSK Software und Stadt Bochum digitale Bauantragsprüfung

Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie

Aktien von Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co. fallen kräftig: Immobilienwerte leiden unter Zinswende der EZB

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Digitalisierung
Vonovia-Aktie schwächer: Vonovia entwickelt mit VSK Software und Stadt Bochum digitale Bauantragsprüfung
Vonovia, das Start-up VSK Software und die Stadt Bochum wollen gemeinsam eine digitale Bauantragsprüfung entwickeln und damit die Baugenehmigungen beschleunigen.
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

30.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.05.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

