Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Vormittag schwächer

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste um 14.07.2022 09:22:01 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 1,1 Prozent auf 27,94 EUR abwärts. Bei 27,90 EUR markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 28,11 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 22.599 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 24.08.2021 bei 54,51 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 48,74 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 12.07.2022 bei 26,95 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 3,67 Prozent.

Für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2018 eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 2,16 EUR ausgeschüttet werden. Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 54,05 EUR.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) veröffentlichte am 05.05.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 vorlegen. Mit der Vorlage der Q2 2023-Bilanz von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) rechnen Experten am 02.08.2023.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2022 2,36 EUR je Aktie in den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Büchern.

