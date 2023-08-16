DAX15.782 -0,1%ESt504.274 -0,2%TDax3.106 -0,4%Dow34.766 -0,5%Nas13.475 -1,2%Bitcoin26.179 -0,8%Euro1,0884 ±0,0%Öl84,36 +1,2%Gold1.898 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T PayPal A14R7U Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX wenig bewegt -- Fed-Protokoll: Weitere Zinserhöhungen noch immer möglich -- Cisco erwartet langsameres Wachstum -- Country Garden, Adyen, RWE, E.ON, DHL Group im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt im Sog der Fed: DAX notiert leichter
Stellantis-Aktie gibt leicht nach: Stellantis steckt Millionen in CTR-Lithiumprojekt
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Blick auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Kurs

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit Einbußen

17.08.23 12:05 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit Einbußen

Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste zuletzt im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,4 Prozent auf 20,31 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
20,31 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 11:49 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 20,31 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 20,19 EUR ein. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 20,26 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 363.088 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Am 18.08.2022 markierte das Papier bei 31,67 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 55,93 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 28.03.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 15,27 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 24,82 Prozent.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 27,89 EUR für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.06.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 26.07.2023 vor. Der Verlust je Aktie belief sich auf -2,47 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren -0,08 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.11.2023 präsentieren. Schätzungsweise am 01.11.2024 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 2,17 EUR je Aktie in den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

DAX 40-Wert Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Investment eingefahren

Vonovia-Aktie, Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie & Co.: Steigende Zinsen belasten Immobilienaktien

DAX 40-Titel Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) bedeutet

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:11Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
12:11Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) KaufenDZ BANK
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.08.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
05.05.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.04.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
17.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
27.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightBarclays Capital
22.03.2023Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderweightMorgan Stanley
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group