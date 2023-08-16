Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag mit Einbußen

Blick auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Kurs

Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie musste zuletzt im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,4 Prozent auf 20,31 EUR.

Die Aktie notierte um 11:49 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 20,31 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 20,19 EUR ein. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 20,26 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 363.088 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Am 18.08.2022 markierte das Papier bei 31,67 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 55,93 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 28.03.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 15,27 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 24,82 Prozent.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 27,89 EUR für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.06.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 26.07.2023 vor. Der Verlust je Aktie belief sich auf -2,47 EUR. Im Vorjahresquartal waren -0,08 EUR je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2023 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.11.2023 präsentieren. Schätzungsweise am 01.11.2024 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 2,17 EUR je Aktie in den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Büchern.

