18.05.2023 16:08

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag tief südwärts

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag tief südwärts
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 6,0 Prozent auf 17,23 EUR.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wies um 15:52 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 6,0 Prozent auf 17,23 EUR abwärts. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 17,20 EUR. Bei 17,71 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Bisher wurden heute 2.462.451 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 31.05.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 36,24 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 110,33 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 28.03.2023 bei 15,27 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie damit 12,84 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 28,58 EUR.

Am 04.05.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.03.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Für das jüngste Jahresviertel wies das Unternehmen ein EPS von -2,47 EUR je Aktie aus. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ein EPS von -0,08 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 04.08.2023 terminiert. Die Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse könnte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) möglicherweise am 02.08.2024 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2023 2,18 EUR Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

