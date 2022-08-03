  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
Ihr Feedback zu den neu gestalteten Aktien-Übersichtsseiten ist uns wichtig! zur Umfrage
19.08.2022 12:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten
So entwickelt sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 2,0 Prozent bei 29,62 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:22 Uhr 2,0 Prozent auf 29,62 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 29,23 EUR ab. Bei 29,90 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.218.871 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 54,51 EUR erreichte der Titel am 24.08.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 45,66 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 26,95 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 12.07.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,91 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

2018 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 1,35 EUR ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 2,06 EUR. Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 49,02 EUR aus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 vor.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2022 voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Ergebnisse für Q3 2023 erwarten Experten am 08.11.2023.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2022 auf 2,40 EUR belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Hot Stocks heute: Vonovia hebt den Bewertungsansatz an - Infineon erhöht die Prognosen

Vonovia-Aktie stärker: Operatives Ergebnis deutlich verbessert - Vonovia will rund 66.000 Wohnungen verkaufen

Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09:06 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Vormittag ein (finanzen.net)
18.08.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
18.08.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag ins Plus (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
04.08.22
DAX-FLASH: Weltweit freundliche Börsentendenz sorgt für weitere Kursgewinne (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
Hot Stocks heute: Vonovia hebt den Bewertungsansatz an - Infineon erhöht die Prognosen (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
Vonovia-Aktie stärker: Operatives Ergebnis deutlich verbessert - Vonovia will rund 66.000 Wohnungen verkaufen (finanzen.net)
03.08.22
ROUNDUP 2: Vonovia will rund 66 000 Wohnungen verkaufen (dpa-afx)
03.08.22
ROUNDUP: Vonovia profitiert von Deutsche-Wohnen-Zukauf (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

18.08.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
03.08.22Vonovia-Aktie stärker: Operatives Ergebnis deutlich verbessert - Vonovia will rund 66.000 Wohnungen verkaufen
18.08.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag ins Plus
18.08.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
03.08.22Hot Stocks heute: Vonovia hebt den Bewertungsansatz an - Infineon erhöht die Prognosen
25.07.22LEG Immobilien-Aktie gibt nach: LEG-Chef warnt Mieter vor harten Zeiten
31.07.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli
03.08.22ROUNDUP 2: Vonovia will rund 66 000 Wohnungen verkaufen
02.08.22Wunschanalyse der Woche: Vonovia-Aktie
03.08.22ROUNDUP: Vonovia profitiert von Deutsche-Wohnen-Zukauf
Weitere Vonovia News
Werbung

Trading-News

Sommerloch vorbei? - unsere Favoriten für den Herbst
EUR/USD: Sehen wir erneut die Parität?
Falkenhafte Fed-Stimmen geben in EUR-USD den Ton an
Vontobel: EUR/PLN: Abwärtstrend im Test
Stimmung so schlecht wie seit 2008 nicht mehr
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Mehr als eine Sommerrally?
Strategisches Handeln in angeschlagenen Märkten
Die besten Immobilieninvestments, passend zu Ihrer individuellen Anlagestrategie
Video: BIT Capital Quarterly Update
Flexibles Vorsorgekonto: Einmal anlegen, vielfach profitieren
„Wie eine Abschalteinrichtung“
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

17.08.224 Koreans to compete in 2nd leg of PGA Tour playoffs, set sights on finale
16.08.22DGAP-AFR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
16.08.22DGAP-AFR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
15.08.22DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
15.08.22DGAP-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
12.08.22Deutsche Euroshop-Aktie zieht an: Deutsche Euroshop legt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis zu
12.08.22PATRIZIA-Aktie höher: PATRIZIA hält an Jahresprognose fest
12.08.22ROUNDUP: Patrizia bestätigt Jahresausblick - Aktie steigt
12.08.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Deutsche Euroshop auf 'Reduce' - Ziel 22 Euro
11.08.22NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,2% auf 13.672 Pkt - Freenet und Südzucker legen zu

News von

Der Streaming-Sieg und Cyber-Ärger für Hensoldt
Erdogans übles Inflations-Kalkül
Deutschlands vergessene Vermögen – so finden Sie die „Geisterkonten“ Ihrer Familie
Deutschlands Wärmepumpen-Utopie
So entgehen Mieter und Vermieter teuren Schimmel-Prozessen

News von

Aus diesem Grund steht das Schlimmste laut dem Big-Short-Mann noch bevor
Bei diesen zwei Aktien hat Bill Gates jetzt zugeschlagen
Crash-Warnung - dieser treffsichere Indikator schlägt Alarm
Hochdividendenaktie der Woche: Allianz
Tencent Aktie - Die ersten Zeichen des Untergangs?

Heute im Fokus

DAX tiefer -- Just Eat verkauft iFood-Anteil in Milliardendeal an Prosus -- Cohen-Ausstieg setzt Bed Bath & Beyond-Aktie unter Druck -- Bitcoin, Gaspreis, BVB, HelloFresh & Delivery Hero im Fokus

Verluste bei Uniper werden immer größer - Offenbar mehr Staatshilfen nötig. EnBW treibt Pläne für Teilverkauf der Stromnetztochter voran. UNIQA hat Russland-Abschreibungen zu spüren bekommen. Deutsche Erzeugerpreise steigen im Juli energiepreisbedingt weitaus stärker als erwartet. Applied Materials steigert Umsatz in Q3 auf Rekordwert.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Depot unter der Lupe
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im Portfolio
US-Aktien im Depot

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Hunderassen kosten im Laufe ihres Lebens am meisten Geld
So hohe Kosten verursachen diese Hunderassen
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
Die wertvollsten Fußballclubs der Welt
Vereine an der Spitze
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten die Corona-Regeln bei steigenden Infektionszahlen im Herbst wieder verschärft werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen