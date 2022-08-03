Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Freitagmittag mit KursVerlusten

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:22 Uhr 2,0 Prozent auf 29,62 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 29,23 EUR ab. Bei 29,90 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.218.871 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 54,51 EUR erreichte der Titel am 24.08.2021 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 45,66 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 26,95 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 12.07.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,91 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

2018 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 1,35 EUR ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 2,06 EUR. Im Mittel gehen Analysten von einem Kursziel von 49,02 EUR aus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 vor.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2022 voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 präsentieren. Die Veröffentlichung der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Ergebnisse für Q3 2023 erwarten Experten am 08.11.2023.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2022 auf 2,40 EUR belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

