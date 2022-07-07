Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz

Mit einem Wert von 29,47 EUR bewegte sich die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie um 20.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. In der Spitze gewann die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 30,13 EUR. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie sank bis auf 29,37 EUR. Bei 29,64 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 1.319.323 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien.

Am 24.08.2021 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 54,51 EUR an. Mit einem Zuwachs von 45,93 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 12.07.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 26,95 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,35 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 2,16 EUR. Im Vorjahr hatte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt. Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 54,05 EUR je Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie aus.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 05.05.2022.

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz für Q2 2022 wird am 03.08.2022 erwartet. Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) dürfte die Q2 2023-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 02.08.2023 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2022 gehen Analysten von einem Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Gewinn in Höhe von 2,36 EUR je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus

Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden

Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE