Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag mit KursVerlusten

Um 21.07.2022 09:22:00 Uhr fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 29,52 EUR ab. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 29,42 EUR nach. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 29,50 EUR. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 55.074 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 24.08.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 54,51 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 45,84 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 26,95 EUR am 12.07.2022. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,54 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2018 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 2,16 EUR belaufen. Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 54,05 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 lud Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen am 02.08.2023.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2022 auf 2,36 EUR belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

