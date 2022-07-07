  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.07.2022 09:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag mit KursVerlusten

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag mit KursVerlusten
Notierung im Blick
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 0,2 Prozent auf 29,52 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 21.07.2022 09:22:00 Uhr fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 29,52 EUR ab. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 29,42 EUR nach. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 29,50 EUR. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 55.074 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 24.08.2021 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 54,51 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 45,84 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 26,95 EUR am 12.07.2022. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,54 Prozent könnte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2018 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 2,16 EUR belaufen. Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bei 54,05 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 lud Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen am 02.08.2023.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2022 auf 2,36 EUR belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus

Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden

Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.07.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz (finanzen.net)
20.07.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
20.07.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
15.07.22
Angst vor Gaslieferstopp sorgt für Nachfrageboom bei Heizlüftern (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 40 Euro - 'Outperform' (dpa-afx)
07.07.22
Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden (dpa-afx)
07.07.22
Vermieter sehen wegen Energiepreisen sozialen Frieden in Gefahr (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

20.07.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Nachmittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz
07.07.22Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden
20.07.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittag freundlich
20.07.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag schwächer
12.07.22Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus
27.06.22Citi: Vonovia - Legt sich der Sturm?
24.06.22Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"
04.07.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 42 Euro - 'Overweight'
20.06.22DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia unterschreibt Berliner Wohnungsbundnis
12.07.22ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 40 Euro - 'Outperform'
Weitere Vonovia News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold  hält der Support?
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, Henkel
Oberes Bollinger Band löst Distribution aus
Deliveroo muss zurückrudern
LVMH: Luxusaktien sind gefragt - Nächstes Kursziel 680?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dr. Jens Ehrhardt im Pioneer Podcast: "Die besseren Zeiten werden kommen"
"Anleger bekommen gerade den Digitalisierungsschub der vergangenen fünf Jahre umsonst" - Jan Beckers
Private Real Estate: Diese Anlageklasse darf bei Millionären nicht fehlen
"Ich habe nie ein Investmentbuch gelesen"
BSDEX bietet Kunden-werben-Kunden Programm an
Quartalssplitter - Krisen-Cocktail
Kinder-Sparplan: Das ideale Geschenk für eine sichere Zukunft
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

07:00 UhrPlucky 11-year-old aims for Paralympic glory as a swimmer just 15 months after her left leg was amputated below the knee because of cancer
20.07.22DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.07.22DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.07.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.07.22Late Kirk Millar goal gives Linfield shock Champions League first leg victory over Bodø/Glimt at Windsor Park
19.07.22DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english
19.07.22DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
19.07.22DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.07.22DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Übernahmeangebot erfolgreich einvernehmliches Ausscheiden des Vorstandsteams Wilhelm Wellner und Olaf Borkers
19.07.22DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop: Amicable departure of the Executive Board team Wilhelm Wellner and Olaf Borkers following successful takeover bid

News von

14 Experten, 30 Aktien  hier lohnt sich jetzt der Einstieg
Entwarnung bei Tesla und Zins-Tipps vom Krypto-Spezialisten
Zinswende in Europa  und der Preis für das lange Zögern der EZB
Die Rückkehr des Festgelds  so profitieren Sie von den steigenden Zinsen
Netflix überrascht sich selbst und die Eine-Aktie-Strategie

News von

Überraschung der EZB - Werden die Zinsen jetzt viel stärker erhöht?
Stürzt die Fed die Aktienmärkte ins Chaos? Goldman Sachs redet jetzt Klartext
Allianz Aktie mit Rally - Goldman Sachs und JP Morgan raten zum Kauf
Öl in der Rezession - Sinkt bald die Nachfrage?
DAX-Super-Rally bietet Chancen

Heute im Fokus

DAX vor EZB-Zinsentscheid tiefer -- SAP kappt Gewinnprognose 2022 -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen -- Durch Nord Stream 1 fließt wieder Gas -- Vantage Towers, Lufthansa, Roche, Sartorius im Fokus

Italiens Ministerpräsident Draghi tritt zurück. Airbus sackt weiteren Auftrag für A321neo ein. Goldpreis auf tiefstem Stand seit August 2021. Ford baut offenbar mehrere tausend Arbeitsplätze ab. Hyundai verzeichnet trotz Absatzrückgang satten Gewinnsprung. Operative Marge von Givaudan schlägt Erwartungen. China verhängt Milliardenbuße gegen DiDi.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn reichsten Selfmade-Milliardärinnen 2022
Milliardärinnen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte Deutschland trotz stark steigender Energiepreise weiterhhin die Ukraine unterstützen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen